3 Dead in Carroll County Head-On Crash After Driver Sped 100+ MPH: Police

Three people were killed in a car crash in Carroll County, Maryland, on Saturday after a driver going more than 100 MPH plowed into another car head-on, police say.

Todd Baker, of Westminster, died after speeding the wrong way on Maryland Route 140, state police said. He was 53.

Anna Marie Lienhard, also of Westminster, was killed when Baker smashed into her car. She was 20.

A passenger with Baker also was killed but was not identified, pending forensic analysis, state police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Baker was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and speeding east in the westbound lanes of Maryland Route 140. He crashed head-on into Lienhard’s 2018 Toyota Corolla west of Hughes Shop Road. The 20-year-old was alone.

State police were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m.

Baker, his passenger and Lienhard each were pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the crash disabled a third vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse. The driver and passenger did not need to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Nothing is being ruled out at this time regarding contributing factors involved in this crash,” a statement from police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact authorities.

