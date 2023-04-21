3 Dead After Car Plunges Into Anacostia River

Three people are dead after a car plunged into the Anacostia River late Thursday evening.

Police could be seen near Anacostia Drive SE and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge overnight and into the early hours of Friday morning.

The car went into the water from the Anacostia Park side of the river, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. It's not clear what street the driver was on before the car went into the river, but police believe Anacostia Drive SE is likely.

Police and DC Fire EMS personnel set up rescue efforts where the car went into the water, with at least one boat still in the water at 5:30 a.m. and a tow truck with cables connected to a dark vehicle in an attempt to pull it out of the river.

The incident began late Thursday as a search-and-rescue, but at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, D.C. Fire said on Twitter that one person had been found dead in the car.

It's not clear whether the other two victims were also found inside the car. It's also not yet clear why the car went into the river in the first place.

"Sadly, this will be a recovery rather than a rescue," the statement on Twitter read.

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge sidewalk was partially shut down early Friday while police investigated.