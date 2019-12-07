3 DC Teens Arrested in Armed Robbery at Charles County CVS

Three D.C. teens tried to rob a CVS in Charles County, Maryland, Friday, but were thwarted thanks in part to an off-duty federal police officer, authorities say.

At 4:41 p.m., 18-year-old Alonzo Lamont Gholston, 17-year-old Barry Tyson and 18-year-old Blake Joshua Isiah McKinney went into a CVS on Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. The three teens demanded prescription medications and money, police said.

Authorities say one of them had a gun.

While they were robbing the store, an unnamed off-duty federal police officer came inside. He tried to intervene, but two of the suspects took off and got into a getaway car nearby, the sheriff's office said.

The officer then opened fire at the car when he saw the driver reach for an object, according to the sheriff's office. No one was struck and the driver took off. The other suspects ran back into the store.

Two of the three teens were arrested at the CVS. The third teen was arrested after crashing into a telephone pole and running away from an officer.

Deputies say the car was stolen during a carjacking earlier that day and they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended ammunition magazine, ski masks and gloves inside.

All three teens were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges. Tyson, the 17-year-old, was charged as an adult.