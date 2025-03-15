3 DC-area schools on list of 45 universities investigated for work with diversity-focused PhD org

The Department of Education launched civil rights investigations into 45 universities, including three D.C.-area schools, on Friday over allegations that those schools had violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

According to a press release from the department, the alleged violations happened because the universities worked with "The PhD Project," a relatively small organization aimed at helping underrepresented students obtain doctoral degrees.

"Through conferences, mentoring, and networking, The PhD Project encourages and supports historically underrepresented candidates on their journey to acquiring a PhD," the organization says on its website. "We are a critical bridge between businesses and our alumni PhDs and their students, providing connections to high-potential recruits."

The organization was founded in 1994, and has helped 1,500 members earn a PhD in that 21-year period, the website says.

Many of those members earned their doctoral degrees in business, then went on to enter higher education.

In helping members of the organization network and get tips on how to navigate graduate school, the PhD project says, they create "more diverse business faculty ... inspiring new generations of future leaders, bringing diversity to our workforce, and creating a better world for all of us."

According to the Department of Education, the organization "limits eligibility based on the race of participants," which means each of the 45 schools being investigated was "allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs," the release says.

The release cites a "Dear Colleague" policy memo sent from the Office of Civil Rights to a wide variety of education institutions on Feb. 14.

That letter gave a Feb. 28 deadline "to end diversity programs or risk having their federal money pulled by the Trump administration," according to the Associated Press.

"Discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal and morally reprehensible," the letter begins. "Accordingly, I write to clarify and reaffirm the nondiscrimination obligations of schools and other entities that receive federal financial assistance from the United States Department of Education."

The memo cites Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard, the 2023 Supreme Court decision overturning 45 years of legal precedent in support of affirmative action, as a framework for considering race in education programs, and states that DEI programs "frequently preference certain racial groups."

The release mentions that letter as the particular clarifying document that "reiterated schools’ civil rights obligations," before describing the alleged civil rights violations of the 45 schools being investigated.

Here is the full list of all 45 schools. The three D.C.-area schools have been bolded by News4.

Arizona State University – Main Campus

Boise State University

Cal Poly Humboldt

California State University – San Bernadino

Carnegie Mellon University

Clemson University

Cornell University

Duke University

Emory University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Montana State University-Bozeman

New York University (NYU)

Rice University

Rutgers University

The Ohio State University – Main Campus

Towson University

Tulane University

University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

University of California-Berkeley

University of Chicago

University of Cincinnati – Main Campus

University of Colorado – Colorado Springs

– Colorado Springs University of Delaware

University of Kansas

University of Kentucky

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of New Mexico – Main Campus

University of North Dakota – Main Campus

University of North Texas – Denton

University of Notre Dame

University of NV – Las Vegas

University of Oregon

University of Rhode Island

University of Utah

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wyoming

Vanderbilt University

Washington State University

Washington University in St. Louis

Yale University

The same Department of Education press release announced that the Office of Civil Rights is investigating six other schools for "allegedly awarding impermissible race-based scholarships and one university for allegedly administering a program that segregates students on the basis of race."

Here are those six schools:

Grand Valley State University

Ithaca College

New England College of Optometry

University of Alabama

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of South Florida

University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Community Medicine

"The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination," Linda McMahon, the new education secretary, said in part in the release. "Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment."