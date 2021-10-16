3 Children Injured in Dog Attack in Southeast DC: Police

Three children were injured Saturday in Southeast Washington, D.C., when two dogs attacked, police said.

Two pit bulls inside an apartment on the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. SE, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded about 11:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 15-year-old was seriously hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The two others suffered minor injuries, police said.

All three were taken for medical care, police said.

D.C. police say the attack occurred only in the apartment.

Information about what happened to the dogs was not immediately available.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.