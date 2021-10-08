3 Blazes in Montgomery County Investigated as Arson

Three fires that broke out early Thursday in Gaithersburg, Maryland, were set intentionally, and arson investigations are underway, officials say.
Montgomery County fire officials say that five fires happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., including one that tore through the roof of a strip mall.
Fires at the strip mall, Montgomery Village Eye Center and a vehicle fire on Watkins Station Circle are all being investigated as arson.
"Gaithersburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services are investigating these incidents together," police said.
The roof of a Dollar Choice store on East Diamond Avenue was overrun with fire and smoke billowed from the building. The fire didn’t burn inside the store, but caused upwards of $180,000 worth of damage, officials said.
A business owner whose restaurant was damaged in that strip mall told News4 investigators have surveillance footage that may help them find a suspect.
Officials initially reported four blazes in a brief window. Two of those are not currently under investigation as arsons, a garage fire on Dellcastle Road and a shed and fence fire on Divot Place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact an arson tip line at 240-777-2263.
