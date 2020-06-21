Fauquier County

3 Arrested, Charged in Virginia Woman's Death

By NBCWashington Staff

Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

Three people were arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Thursday in Bealeton Virginia, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.

Kelly Marie Grey was found dead in her apartment Thursday after a family member returned home. Grey, 40, suffered severe trauma to her torso, police say.

Police said when they arrived to the scene they quickly determined Grey's death was a homicide. Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, of Linden was arrested Saturday morning and charged with first degree murder and obstruction of justice for concealing or destroying evidence.

Two additional people were arrested in Warrenton and charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit murder. James Embrey, 20, and Maria Embrey, 40, were taken into custody with the help of the Warrenton County Sheriff's Office.

Glascock was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this case contact the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

