2nd Resident at Falls Church Senior Living Facility Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A second resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia.

The patient lives at The Kensington Falls Church on West Broad Street, the Fairfax County Department of Health said in a release Sunday. Health officials didn't provide the person's gender, age or condition.

The health department said it is "taking immediate action to prevent further spread."

Another resident at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He has been in isolation since he showed symptoms of respiratory illness on March 14, health officials said.

Fairfax County has 31 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening and there are more than 200 cases in Virginia.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.