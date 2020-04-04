coronavirus

2nd Prince George’s Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Matthew Stabley and Iris Vukmanovic

A second Prince George’s County police officer tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The officer’s works space was deep cleaned Saturday, and the department reached out to those who may have had contact with the officer recently.

“Our thoughts are with both of our officers who have now tested positive,” Chief Hank Stawinski. “We wish them both well and have offered them our full support.”

The first officer who tested positive was assigned to duties that have minimal contact with the public.

The officer fell ill March 25 and has not attended work since that date. They have been self-isolating at home since showing symptoms of the illness and a group of officers and department employees are now being quarantined, according to PGPD.

The department is working with the county’s health department to determine when the officer became infected and identify anyone else the officer may have encounters in the past few weeks.

That officer’s workspace was also deep cleaned.

Stawinski said the health and well-being of their officers and residents of Prince George’s County is their primary concern.

