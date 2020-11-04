2nd Night of Election Demonstrations Underway Near White House

What to Know Demonstrators are gathered near the White House again on Wednesday night after mostly peaceful demonstrations on Election Day

The mood appeared celebratory as many danced and hung out on Black Lives Matter Plaza.

D.C. police arrested four people during protests Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning

Hundreds of people are demonstrating near the White House again Wednesday night as they wait to find out the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The mood appeared celebratory as many danced and hung out on Black Lives Matter Plaza.

One woman held sign that read, "Trump is over." Another person waved a Trump 2020 flag.

"I just think it's very important for all the votes to be counted so that everything is just equal so like it's just an equal democracy," one young man told News4.

One man brought his pet parrot "Dior" to the demonstrations in the hopes of lifting people's spirits.

"Right now, a lot of people are anxious, just don't know what's going on. So, just running around with my bird just, like, everyone - they just forget about reality and just appreciate life..." he said.

A picture of The White House behind one of the two perimeter fences at Lafayette Square. People are gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza. They wait for #ElectionResults2020. #Election2020 @nbcwashington @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/yxc1lv1TXA — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 4, 2020

In Farragut Square where ⁦@ShutDown_DC⁩ is holding a planning meeting to discuss what’s next. The group got people out in droves Tuesday to protest and watch #Election2020 returns come in at #BlackLivesMatter plaza pic.twitter.com/oDTwLazOhH — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) November 5, 2020

Chief of Police Peter Newsham said Wednesday that he was “very pleased” that demonstrations near the White House were calm. He cited “a couple of minor incidents” in which a total of four people were arrested.

One man was arrested early in the night at 16th and K streets NW for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Two others were arrested at 16th and I streets NW following an assault incident, police said. One of those men was the subject of an open warrant and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. The other was charged with resisting arrest.

Details were not released on the additional arrest.

Police could be seen detaining one man and putting him inside a police van.

A woman and two men were stabbed blocks from the White House at about 2:25 a.m. Police said the victims identified themselves as members of a far-right group that supports President Donald Trump, the Proud Boys. Police said they were unable to verify the victims' affiliations.

The victims claimed their attackers were part of Black Lives Matter protests. News4 was not immediately able to confirm those claims. No arrests were made.

Near the Fourth District police station, away from downtown, a man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, destruction of property and crossing a police line. For days, activists there have protested police's involvement in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

One group of protesters in all black wearing helmets and gas masks while carrying black umbrellas to conceal their faces marched from Thomas Circle to 14th and K streets at about 11 p.m.

Someone set off fireworks at Black Lives Matter Plaza a short time later.

Groups of demonstrators left Black Lives Matter Plaza and marched through D.C.’s streets overnight. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the plaza was quiet.

Fireworks have just been set off as d large group of anti-fascist protestors march into #BlackLivesMatter plaza pic.twitter.com/DTu4IdPRcG — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) November 4, 2020

I’m at 16th and I St. NW.

A “scuffle” broke out between DC Police bicycle patrol officers and a small group of protesters. It happened a block away from the White House. The police moved back and rode away from the area on their bikes: @nbcwashington #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/B8FZxKJqVb — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 4, 2020

Moments ago: DC Police officers deploy on bikes to BLM Plaza. At least one person currently in handcuffs @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/owb81WtTc9 — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 4, 2020

Surrounded by protesters and media, DC Police are now loading canisters with crowd control munitions @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/qEOMbjqbCO — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 4, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza protested, danced and prayed as they awaited the election results.

Many in the crowds that began to gather Tuesday afternoon held signs protesting President Donald Trump or showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden. Dozens of posters and cardboard signs were plastered on the fence bordering Lafayette Square.

Two scuffles that broke out during demonstrations in D.C. Tuesday night, and three people were arrested. News4's Shomari Stone reports the majority of demonstrators were peaceful as they watched election results come through.

After nightfall, protesters held up large black banners that read from above "Trump Lies All The Time" and "Remove Trump" in white print.

The demonstrations seemed like a lively block party at times, with go-go music blaring and people dancing.

But by about 9 p.m., the atmosphere shifted as people began to turn their attention to the election results.

Things have quieted down a bit at Black Lives Matter plaza as more ppl watch the returns pic.twitter.com/D4bQ61iMc2 — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) November 4, 2020

The crowd is slowly growing and overwhelmingly tranquil at McPherson Square where one half of the park is watching returns as the other half dances around a flatbed truck to go-go @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/ok3Qz1mYyy — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 4, 2020

The diverse group of demonstrators included Christians praying for peace and supporters of both Trump and Biden. Some of those supporters told News4 they were anxious to learn who will win the election.

Photos: Election Night Demonstration on Black Lives Matter Plaza

News4's Cory Smith reported there was a small scuffle on Black Lives Matter Plaza about 5:15 p.m.

And just as I hit send a small scuffle broke out as a group of officers on bikes rolled through the intersection. At least 1 person detained pic.twitter.com/P9D0H0eedm — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) November 3, 2020

All D.C. police officers will be on duty and on the streets in the coming days as the city braces for the possibility of civil unrest around the election.

"It's unclear if we'll have a result even tonight, maybe not until later in the week. So, it's a little, you know, we're not really sure what's going to happen," Newsham said Tuesday afternoon.

RIGHT NOW: I just interviewed DC Police Chief Peter Newsham near the White House about election night.

He says this election is “tricky” compared to other elections. #ElectionDay #Election2020 @nbcwashington @MSNBC @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/04FbJIbzhr — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 3, 2020

"We invite anybody that wants to come down here [to] exercise their first amendment right. We welcome them to come enjoy themselves and we just ask them not to be involved in any violent behavior," the chief said.

Businesses downtown boarded up their windows and storefronts, and federal officials increased security at the White House.

Crews board up businesses near the White House.

DC braces for the possibility of unrest.

I just met Joel and Bernice Breslau. They tell me they’ve never seen DC boarded up like this for an election & they’ve lived here for decades. @nbcwashington @MSNBC @NBCNews #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Yq1KQV4muW — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 3, 2020

Crews put up a "non-scalable" fence outside the White House Monday night.

JUST IN: White House Building ‘Non-Scalable' Fence, Increasing Security Ahead of Election.

Right now in downtown Washington DC, workers board up dozens of businesses. @nbcwashington #ElectionEve #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/22OmzEphB9 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 3, 2020

The D.C. National Guard received a request from the U.S. Park Police to be on standby this week. That request was later either withdrawn or denied and the D.C. National Guard was told to stand down for now, spokesman Sr. Master Sgt. Craig Clapper said.

“That could change at any time,” he said. “Last week we were mentally preparing but over the weekend we were told to stand down.”

Largely peaceful demonstrators observed the results of the election come through Tuesday night. One group of protesters marched from Thomas Circle to 14th and K streets. News4's Cory Smith and Mark Segraves report.

The D.C. government did not request National Guard resources.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said police are ready. She said she welcomes peaceful protests and warned against them turning violent.

At least six groups have requested permits for protests in the District over the next few days, D.C. officials said.

The mayor said she is not considering a curfew for D.C. but would do so if necessary.