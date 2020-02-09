2nd Maryland Resident Tests Negative for Coronavirus

A second person tested for coronavirus in Maryland does not have the virus that has sickened thousands in China, health officials say.

The Maryland Department of Health said Sunday the person's test results came back negative. Another Maryland resident tested negative for coronavirus in January.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is one person awaiting coronavirus test results in Northern Virginia. Tests came back negative for five other people in Virginia -- two in Northern Virginia and three in central Virginia.

One person's test results are pending in Washington, D.C., the D.C. Department of Health says on its website. Four tests have come back negative in D.C.

More than 900 people have died of the coronavirus in China and there are more than 40,000 cases there. The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died of SARS, another viral outbreak that originated in China.