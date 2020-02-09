Maryland

2nd Maryland Resident Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Here's where D.C., Maryland and Virginia stand on potential coronavirus cases

By Gina Cook and Iris Vukmanovic

AP Images

A second person tested for coronavirus in Maryland does not have the virus that has sickened thousands in China, health officials say.

The Maryland Department of Health said Sunday the person's test results came back negative. Another Maryland resident tested negative for coronavirus in January.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is one person awaiting coronavirus test results in Northern Virginia. Tests came back negative for five other people in Virginia -- two in Northern Virginia and three in central Virginia.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

2 Maryland Detectives Back Home Recovering After Shooting

Maryland 3 hours ago

Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

One person's test results are pending in Washington, D.C., the D.C. Department of Health says on its website. Four tests have come back negative in D.C.

More than 900 people have died of the coronavirus in China and there are more than 40,000 cases there. The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died of SARS, another viral outbreak that originated in China.

This article tagged under:

MarylandVirginiaWashington DCcoronavirusupdates
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us