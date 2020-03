A second Maryland resident has died due to the coronavirus, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The victim, a Baltimore County man in his 60s, had underlying medical conditions.

“A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Hogan said. "On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."

The death of a Prince George's County man in his 60s was announced Wednesday.