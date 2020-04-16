crime

28-Year-Old Woman Killed on North Capitol Street

By Andrea Swalec

A 28-year-old woman died after she was shot Wednesday night on North Capitol Street NW, police say. 

Shantal Hill of Northwest D.C. was shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW, D.C. police said Thursday. 

Officers responded to the area, just south of New York Avenue, at about 10:50 p.m. in response to a report of gunshots. They found Hill with gunshot wounds. Medics responded and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Information was not released on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered. 

Police chief Peter Newsham has said crime reports have dropped during the coronavirus crisis, with the exception of homicides.

