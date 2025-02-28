$25K ‘separation' offer hits Department of Education employees then disappears

U.S. Department of Education employees received a $25,000 “voluntary separation incentive payment” offer in an email on Friday but the email then disappeared, the News4 I-Team has learned from multiple sources who either received or reviewed the email.

The offer, which came from the Education Department’s chief human capital officer, Jacqueline Clay, states it will expire on Monday, March 3, and is a “one-time offer in advance of a very significant Reduction in Force for the US Department of Education.”

According to the Office of Personnel Management, the “Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment Authority, also known as buyout authority, allows agencies that are downsizing or restructuring to offer employees lump-sum payments up to $25,000 as an incentive to voluntarily separate.”

The OPM website goes on to state it’s typically used so “agencies can minimize or avoid involuntary separations through the use of costly and disruptive reductions in force (RIFs).”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to eliminate the department, which he has called a “con job.” Now in office, he and billionaire Elon Musk have taken steps toward that by slashing staff and millions of dollars’ worth of contracts.

The offer also arrived as the U.S. Senate is poised to vote on the nomination of Linda McMahon as Education Secretary next week.

The I-Team reached out to the Department of Education for comment but has not yet heard back.

Stay with NBC Washington for updates on this developing story.