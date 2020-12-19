Arlington National Cemetery

250K Maine-Made Wreaths Placed at Arlington National Cemetery

Wreaths Across America moved forward with pandemic precautions on Dec. 19

By Associated Press

More than 250,000 Maine-made wreaths are being placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday.

It's the highest-profile event for Wreaths Across America, the organization that distributes the wreaths each year.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

LOUDOUN COUNTY 1 hour ago

Loudoun to Rename Portions of Routes Named for Confederate, Segregationist

Metro 2 hours ago

DC, Maryland, Virginia Seek More Funding for WMATA

The tradition began when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, ended up with 5,000 extra wreaths that he couldn’t bring to market in 1992. With the help of then-Sen. Olympia Snowe, he had them delivered to Arlington, and it has grown since then.

Arlington National Cemetery nearly canceled Wreaths Across America this year due to the pandemic, then Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the cemetery to safely host the event.

The event was livestreamed and participation was limited as a precaution.

All told, Wreaths Across America says 1.7 million wreaths are being placed on veterans’ graves at 2,557 locations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arlington National CemeteryWreaths Across America
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us