25 people displaced, 3 animals killed in Maryland fire

A fire forced 25 people out of their homes and killed two dogs and a bird Wednesday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, fire officials say.

The fire broke out at an apartment building in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace about 9:30 a.m. and quickly spread to the roof, Prince George's County Fire & EMS said.

Two residents were hurt in the fire and treated for their injuries, the fire department said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters got the fire under control shortly before 10 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

