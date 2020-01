The suspicious death of a 24-year-old Arlington, Virginia, man was declared a homicide on Tuesday.

Arlington County police say Scott Ratigan was found dead inside an apartment building on the corner of 9th and Randolph streets in the Ballston area Friday evening.

The original call to police was for cardiac arrest, police said.

A medical examiner ruled Ratigan's death a homicide and said he suffered trauma to his upper body, police said.

Police are investigating his death.