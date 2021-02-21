23-Year-Old Who Came to America “Looking for a Safer Country” Killed in Carjacking

A 23-year-old man who came to America “looking for a safer country,” according to his sister, was shot and killed in a carjacking Thursday in Riverdale Park.

Eleven years ago, Riyadh Al Janabi came to America from Iraq, bringing with him a dream of a better life. At 23, he’d set goals and was close to graduating with a degree in criminal justice.

“He was almost there to accomplish some of his goals. He was one week away to join the police academy to be a police officer,” Sura, Al Janabi’s sister, said.

She said Al Janabi had taken a security job at a Riverdale Park apartment complex for the experience, to further the pursuit of his dream of a career in law enforcement.

[Al Janabi] was looking for a safer country and unfortunately he lost his life here. Sura, Riyadh Al Janabi's sister

Thursday evening, police were called to the complex on 48th Avenue where Al Janabi worked, where they found him shot and lying in the parking lot. He died a short time later.

Police said it was a carjacking that shattered a young man’s dream and a family’s hopes.

“I was planning to attend his graduation, to attend his wedding, but not his funeral,” Sura said.

Her brother’s car, which police have only described as a four-door sedan, was gone. There’s no word of it being recovered. So far, no arrests have been made and no peace has been brought to Al Janabi’s family.

“Now I decided to put all my emotions aside and fight for his justice with all my abilities,” Sura said.

She said she’s worried about the pace of the investigation. Police across the area have been dealing with a recent uptick in the number of carjackings and gun violence. Al Janabi’s murder was among three shootings that same Thursday.

“We all could be the next victim,” Sura said. “It’s not just to get his justice, but we want to prevent anyone from being the victim of gun violence.”