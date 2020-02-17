Local
Virginia

21 Hunting Dogs Found Dead at Virginia Kennel

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

The owner of a Virginia kennel has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said they discovered 21 dead hunting dogs there.

Dinwiddie County Animal Control, acting on an anonymous tip, went to the property off U.S Highway 1 and discovered the dead dogs inside the kennel. One dog was still alive, The Progress-Index of Petersburg reported.

The surviving dog is receiving treatment and is expected to recover.

The dead dogs were taken to Lynchburg Regional Animal Health Laboratory for examination. The dogs discovered late Friday are Walker hounds, a breed commonly used for hunting, the newspaper reported.

Animal Control said in a news release that Floyd McNeil Maitland of Dinwiddie County — the owner of the dogs and the kennel — has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. The investigation may lead to more charges, according to the agency.

Dinwiddie County is about 40 miles south of Richmond.

