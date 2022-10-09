21 Displaced, 1 Injured in Prince George's County Fire

More than 20 people are without a home and one person is seriously injured after a house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, authorities say.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS said they were called to a fire at a multifamily home in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in the Seabrook area at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of the home.

Approx 4:30am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Rd in Seabrook for a reported house fire. On scene crews found a 3-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke showing from fire on 2nd floor. 1 adult patient removed & transported w/life threatening injuries. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 9, 2022

One adult was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 21 people have been displaced by the fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire was extinguished. Investigators are working to find out the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.