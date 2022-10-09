PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

21 Displaced, 1 Injured in Prince George's County Fire

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is being investigated

More than 20 people are without a home and one person is seriously injured after a house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, authorities say.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS said they were called to a fire at a multifamily home in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in the Seabrook area at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of the home.

One adult was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 21 people have been displaced by the fire.

The fire was extinguished. Investigators are working to find out the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYfire
