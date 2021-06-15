$20K Reward Offered in Northern Virginia Woman's Disappearance

The family of a 72-year-old woman who vanished from her home in Lorton, Virginia, pleaded for her safety Tuesday as police announced a $20,000 reward for information in her disappearance.

Emily Lu was last seen on June 3 walking out of an Aldi grocery store with her items. She was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up to her job caring for seniors.

"It is extremely unlike her to not give word to her work and to not show up as she was extremely devoted to her family and her clients and to everybody," Lu's daughter said at a news conference Tuesday.

Fairfax County Police Major Ed O'Carroll said the homicide unit is also investigating and the police department has done an extensive search and rescue effort in the immediate area and beyond.

"We suspect someone in the community knows information that we do not know," O'Carrol said.

O'Carrol urged anyone with information to call Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-8477. People can also anonymously text “FCCS” plus their tip to 847411. Crime Solvers is offering a $20,000 reward.

"Please keep an eye out for my mother Emily Lu. We're extremely worried about her. We want her back home safe. We want to tell her we love her in person," Lu's daughter said.

She said her mother has been a resident of the community for 30 years and loves living in the area. During the pandemic, Lu took on a job caring for seniors in her home.

"She wants to provide the same level of care that she expects for her own family," her daughter said.

Surveillance video from the Aldi in Woodbridge shows Lu sorting her groceries in the checkout line around 8 p.m. on June 3.

She then drove to her house in the 9200 block of Davis Drive in Lorton. Lu parked, but police said she never took her groceries out of her car.

Officers found evidence at Lu's home the next day suggesting she may have been harmed inside, police said.

Neighbors called the event "completely out of the ordinary."

Police released a description of Lu after she disappeared. They said she has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 130 lbs and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall.

Lu was last seen wearing a white shirt with a purple design and white pants. She has scars on her arm from a childhood accident.

Kevin Mullins has lived next to her for more than 25 years.

“She has never been a problem to us. She has always been very happy,” he said.

Steve and his wife Sandy live nearby.

“We just saw a lot of police activity," Steve said.

"We are hopeful and prayerful that they find her," Sandy said.

While police search and post missing person fliers, Mullins hopes Lu is safe.

“Whatever has happened to her, I hope she’s fine," Mullins said.

The Fairfax County Police Department urged the public to contact them at 703-691-2131 if anyone has any information.