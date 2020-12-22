$20K of Equipment Stolen From Maryland Boy Scout Troop

Thieves stole two trailers packed with more than $20,000 in equipment for a Maryland Boy Scouts troop.

The trailers were taken from All Saints Episcopal Church in Sunderland, Troop 1792’s chartering organization.

“A gut wrenching kick in the gut, if you will, has really got me upset, pretty much,” Troop 1792 treasurer David Hill said.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the trailers, which have prominent Boy Scouts markings on both sides, were taken over the past two nights. They were filled with camping supplies, tents and cooking equipment for outdoor leadership activities.

“It made me feel rotten,” Hill said. “It’s like somebody took a piece of your life away. It was not my life personally, but it was my Boy Scout connections, so a big piece of the Boys Scouts was taken away.”

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is outraged.

“Just outlandish this time of year to be stealing from the Boy Scouts of America,” he said.

Chapman said someone saw one of the trailers Monday night in Prince Frederick.

“We know it’s being driven by a certain vehicle and we’re looking for that vehicle,” he said.

“All the boys want is to get those trailers back and make sure they can use them for good things,” Hill said.

Boy Scout Troop 1792 just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Anyone with any information about the crimes should call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.