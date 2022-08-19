2022 WNBA Playoffs: Did the Mystics Blow Their Chance to Win in Seattle?

Did the Mystics blow their chance in Game 1 to beat the Storm? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

An hour before the tip of Game 1 of the WNBA Playoff series between the Mystics and Storm, Washington head coach Mike Thibault was asked how important it was to get off on the right foot and win the first game.

Playing a best-of-three series, where the first two (and perhaps only two) games are at the higher seed's arena, the stakes are high and there's no room for error. If the Mystics want to win the series, they had to win one of those two games.

At first, Thibault explained the significance. Then, he hedged his comment and down-played his answer.

"Well, you're certainly in a huge advantage if you win Game 1, to just have that part where you don't have to win two in a row. But it's not the be all end all. I mean, I'm looking for how we play, how we react," he said.

"But, I could sit here and tell you 'Oh, Game 1 is really great' and I'll come in here if we lose a game I'll say 'you know it don't mean anything.' And if we win, I'll say 'it's one game and it's done. We got to get on to the next one.' I can give you all the answers right now, either side."

Well, the Mystics lost Game 1 86-83. Washington got great contributions from their entire roster but it doesn't matter. The Mystics now have to win two straight to keep their season alive.

So, what answer did Thibault go with postgame?

"I don't have a lot of complaints about the overall effort," Thibault responded before diving into how they weren't able to space the floor enough.

Without saying it, his responses were that of one saying 'on to the next one.'

Being in a hole to start a series is one thing. Playing as well as Washington did and not emerging victorious is another. As a team, the Mystics shot 48.6% from the field (+4.7 on their season average) and 36.8% (+3.0%). Elena Delle Donne put together her best half of basketball (18 points, 8-13 FG) since her back injury in the 2019 Finals. The supporting cast played their part and contributed, matching what the Storm's other star players produced.

It wasn't perfect or D.C.'s best game of the season, but in most cases it should be more than enough to get a win. The opposition being the Seattle Storm is, of course, the prevailing issue.

Every night, you're guaranteed a championship-caliber performance by one of the most successful franchises in league history.

When you have an opportunity to beat a team like the Storm, you cannot squander it.

"Whoever does the little things is going to win the series," Delle Donne said after Game 1. "And the little things will turn into the big things and I think down the stretch we had some key rebounds that we missed. There are times we didn't get the ball where it needed to be or, just, were careless with the ball at times, and they're a great team."

Their good simply wasn't good enough. Yes, the Mystics will be looking to absolve the 12 turnovers (one fewer than the Storm). They'll also want more than three shooters to hit a 3-pointer.

But to beat Seattle, Washington will have to duplicate their performance and then some.

"I need to do a better job of getting our teammates involved," Cloud said after Game 1. "I don't think there's been a game where -- it might be one other game where I've had one assist... I never like to see four turnovers and one of the turnovers came during a really big moment in the game. But just carrying over my confidence too, I knew that Seattle, most teams are going to make me score the ball and I need to take that challenge on and I think I did tonight. It's just getting my other teammates involved."

There is good news for Washington in their attempt to at least force a Game 3 back at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast. After a loss, Washington is 11-3 this season. When Delle Donne plays this year, the Mystics are 18-8.

If anyone can perform when the lights are the brightest and the pressure is the most intense, it's Washington. Few can match their experience. Six players from both the 2018 and 2019 WNBA Finals remain on the squad. Alysha Clark gained that experience and more when she was with the Storm.

With one of the best players in the world on your team it's hard not to lack confidence. The vibes remain good and as Cloud says, they'll shower, wash it off and leave the loss at the gym.

"We're going to come back we're going to do it the hard way and we're going to take it back to DC," Cloud said. "And I'll give you a 'guaranteed. Facts, period.' Again, let's do it."