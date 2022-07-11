2022 NHL Free Agency: Start date, top free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NHL Draft is officially in the books. Now, teams turned their focus to the league's free agency period, which is set to begin on Wednesday, July 13.

This summer's free agency class is headlined by Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau, as the left winger is coming off career-highs in goals (40), assists (75), and points (115). The 28-year-old earned his first All-Star nod this past winter as well.

Longtime Bruins forward and captain Patrice Bergeron is set to hit free agency as well, though many expect him to return to Boston. Staying in the Metro Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a major decision to make regarding Evgeni Malkin, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Other big names in the 2022 free agency class include Filip Forsberg, Claude Giroux and Nazem Kadri, among others.

Here's everything you need to know about NHL free agency...

2022 NHL FREE AGENCY START DATE:

Wednesday, July 13, 12:00 p.m. ET

2022 NHL FREE AGENTS (NOTABLES):

Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames

Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators

Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston Bruins

Nazem Kadri, C, Colorado Avalanche

Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ondrej Palat, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Evander Kane, LW, Edmonton Oilers

Darcy Kuemper, G, Colorado Avalanche

John Klingberg, D, Dallas Stars

Vincent Trocheck, C, Carolina Hurricanes

Max Domi, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

Ryan Strome, C, New York Rangers

Phil Kessel, RW, Arizona Coyotes

Justin Schultz, D, Washington Capitals

Michal Kempny, D, Washington Capitals