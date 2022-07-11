2022 NHL Free Agency: Start date, top free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The 2022 NHL Draft is officially in the books. Now, teams turned their focus to the league's free agency period, which is set to begin on Wednesday, July 13.
This summer's free agency class is headlined by Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau, as the left winger is coming off career-highs in goals (40), assists (75), and points (115). The 28-year-old earned his first All-Star nod this past winter as well.
Longtime Bruins forward and captain Patrice Bergeron is set to hit free agency as well, though many expect him to return to Boston. Staying in the Metro Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a major decision to make regarding Evgeni Malkin, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Other big names in the 2022 free agency class include Filip Forsberg, Claude Giroux and Nazem Kadri, among others.
Here's everything you need to know about NHL free agency...
2022 NHL FREE AGENCY START DATE:
Wednesday, July 13, 12:00 p.m. ET
2022 NHL FREE AGENTS (NOTABLES):
Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames
Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators
Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston Bruins
Nazem Kadri, C, Colorado Avalanche
Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Ondrej Palat, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Evander Kane, LW, Edmonton Oilers
Darcy Kuemper, G, Colorado Avalanche
John Klingberg, D, Dallas Stars
Vincent Trocheck, C, Carolina Hurricanes
Max Domi, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
Ryan Strome, C, New York Rangers
Phil Kessel, RW, Arizona Coyotes
Justin Schultz, D, Washington Capitals
Michal Kempny, D, Washington Capitals