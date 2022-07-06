2022 NBA Summer League Odds: Which Team Is Favored to Win in Las Vegas?

See the Wizards' odds for 2022 NBA Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the California Classic Summer League wrapped up and the Salt Lake City Summer League almost over, it’s time for the biggest NBA Summer League: Las Vegas.

Both the California and Salt Lake City competitions featured four teams, but the 10-day tournament in Las Vegas will feature all 30 NBA franchises, each playing with rosters comprising numerous young talents.

With tipoff in Vegas slated for July 7, let’s take a look at which teams are favored to win the 2022 NBA Summer League, with odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

What are the Wizards' odds to win the 2022 NBA Summer League?

The Wizards have +4000 odds to win the Las Vegas Summer League, which is tied for second-worst among all 30 NBA teams.

Which NBA team is favored to win the 2022 Summer League?

After the Sacramento Kings hoisted the trophy last year, two teams are tied for the best odds in 2022: the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s the full 30-team list:

Detroit Pistons: +800

Oklahoma City Thunder: +800

Memphis Grizzlies: +1000

New Orleans Pelicans: +1300

Philadelphia 76ers: +1300

Houston Rockets: +1500

Indiana Pacers: +1500

Portland Trail Blazers: +1500

Brooklyn Nets: +1800

Golden State Warriors: +2000

Los Angeles Lakers: +2000

Miami Heat: +2000

New York Knicks: +2500

Orlando Magic: +2500

Sacramento Kings: +2500

San Antonio Spurs: +2500

Charlotte Hornets: +3000

Atlanta Hawks: +3500

Dallas Mavericks: +3500

Toronto Raptors: +3500

Boston Celtics: +4000

Denver Nuggets: +4000

Los Angeles Clippers: +4000

Washington Wizards: +4000

Chicago Bulls: +5000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +5000

Milwaukee Bucks: +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000

Phoenix Suns: +5000

Utah Jazz: +5000

