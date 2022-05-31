2022 NBA Finals Schedule, Dates, How to Watch, Past Champions

2022 NBA Finals Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Then there were two.

The NBA Finals are set, as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will face off for the championship after two magical runs through their conference playoff brackets.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Celtics, who are playing in their first Finals since 2010, will be looking to claim its 18th title in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Warriors are hoping to capture its fourth championship since 2015.

Here's everything you need to know before the final series of the 2021-22 season begins.

2022 NBA Finals schedule

All NBA Finals games will be broadcast on ABC

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 (9:00 p.m.) at Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 (8:00 p.m.) at Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 (9:00 p.m.) at TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Game 4: Friday, June 10 (9:00 p.m.) at TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Game 5*: Monday, June 13 (9:00 p.m.) at Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.

Game 6*: Thursday, June 16 (9:00 p.m.) at TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Game 7*: Sunday, June 19 (8:00 p.m.) at Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.

* = if necessary

2022 NBA Finals odds (via PoinstBet Sportsbook)

Series winner: Golden State Warriors (-150) vs. Boston Celtics (+125)

Series points leader: Jayson Tatum (125), Steph Curry (+145), Jaylen Brown (+700), Klay Thompson (+3000)

Series total games: 7 games (+190), 6 games (+200), 5 games (+300), 4 games (+700)

How did the Celtics and Warriors make it to the NBA Finals?

First round: No. 2 Celtics beat No. 7 Nets 4-0 | No. 3 Warriors beat No. 6 Nuggets 4-1

Conference semifinals: No. 2 Celtics beat No. 3 Bucks 4-3 | No. 3 Warriors beat No. 2 Grizzlies 4-2

Conference finals: No. 2 Celtics beat No. 1 Heat 4-3 | No. 3 Warriors beat No. 4 Mavericks 4-1

NBA Finals past 10 champions (Finals MVP)

2021: Milwaukee Bucks (Giannis Antetokuonmpo)

2020: Los Angeles Lakers (LeBron James)

2019: Toronto Raptors (Kawhi Leonard)

2018: Golden State Warriors (Kevin Durant)

2017: Golden State Warriors (Kevin Durant)

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers (LeBron James)

2015: Golden State Warriors (Andre Iguodala)

2014: San Antonio Spurs (Kawhi Leonard)

2013: Miami Heat (LeBron James)

2012: Miami Heat (LeBron James)