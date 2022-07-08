2022 MLB All-Star Game: Schedule, Lineups, Full Rosters, How to Watch

MLB All-Star Game: Schedule, lineups, full rosters, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baseball fans in Los Angeles already have the luxury of watching All-Stars play on a nightly basis. Between the Dodgers’ stacked roster and the Angels’ MVP tandem of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, there’s no shortage of stars in Hollywood.

This year, they’ll have some real All-Star lineups to compare from when MLB brings the annual Midsummer Classic to Dodger Stadium. The 92nd annual MLB All-Star Game will pit the American League and National League against each other with a southern California backdrop.

The AL will enter the contest riding a nine-game winning streak that dates back to 2013. Last year, the Junior Circuit took home a 5-2 victory at Coors Field led by All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the winning pitcher Ohtani.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

What : 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Where : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

When : Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel : Fox

2022 MLB All-Star schedule

All-Star Futures Game : Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Home Run Derby : Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

MLB All-Star Game : Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters

American League starters :

C Alejandro Kirk* (TOR)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS Tim Anderson (CHW)

3B Rafael Devers (BOS)

OF Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF Mike Trout (LAA)

OF Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

DH Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Manager: Dusty Baker (HOU)

Legacy selection: Miguel Cabrera (DET)

National League starters :

C Willson Contreras (CHC)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.* (MIA)

SS Trea Turner (LAD)

3B Manny Machado (SD)

OF Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)

OF Joc Pederson (SF)

DH Bryce Harper (PHI)

Manager: Brian Snitker (ATL)

Legacy selection: Albert Pujols (STL)

*Denotes first career All-Star selection

Full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.