2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Results as Training Camp Begins

By NBC Sports Washington Staff

NFL training camp has begun, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. 

If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out. 

Draft order

1. Team Byrum
2. Team Weyrich
3. Team Todd
4. Team Cadeaux
5. Team DePrisco
6. Team Skloff
7. Team Cory
8. Team Mike
9. Team Ethan
10. Team Bijan
11. Team Matt
12. Team Tyler

This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to player per each reception they make during games. 

Round 1

1Team ByrumJonathan Taylor
RB, Indianapolis Colts
2Team WeyrichAustin Ekeler
RB, Los Angeles Chargers
3Team ToddDerrick Henry
RB, Tennessee Titans
4Team CadeauxChristian McCaffrey
RB, Carolina Panthers
5Team DePriscoNajee Harris
RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
6Team SkloffDalvin Cook
RB, Minnesota Vikings
7Team CoryJa'Marr Chase
WR, Cincinnati Bengals
8Team MikeCooper Kupp
WR, Los Angeles Rams
9Team EthanJustin Jefferson
WR, Minnesota Vikings
10Team BijanAlvin Kamara
RB, New Orleans Saints
11Team MattJoe Mixon
RB, Cincinnati Bengals
12Team TylerDeebo Samuel
WR, San Francisco 49ers

Analysis: Not a ton of surprise in the first round of this one. Six running backs come off the board in the first six picks, including a bold move by Team Weyrich opting for Austin Ekeler No. 2 overall. Given the PPR format of this league and the 216 receptions for Ekeler over the last three years, it's hard to argue against taking him No. 2 overall.

Round 2

13Team TylerDavante Adams
WR, Las Vegas Raiders
14Team MattD'Andre Swift
RB, Detroit Lions
15Team BijanAaron Jones
RB, Green Bay Packers
16Team EthanStefon Diggs
WR, Buffalo Bills
17Team MikeJames Conner
RB, Arizona Cardinals
18Team CorySaquon Barkley
RB, New York Giants
19Team SkloffNick Chubb
RB, Cleveland Browns
20Team DePriscoCeeDee Lamb
WR, Dallas Cowboys
21Team CadeauxLeonard Fournette
RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22Team ToddCordarrelle Patterson
RB, Atlanta Falcons
23Team WeyrichMike Evans
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24Team ByrumJavonte Williams
RB, Denver Broncos

Analysis: Only two teams emerged from Round 2 without at least one running back: Team Tyler (who took Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams) and Team Ethan (Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs). Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was Team Todd taking Cordarrelle Patterson at No. 22 overall. Patterson may be 31 years old, but he was the RB9 last season in PPR formats.

Round 3

25Team ByrumKeenan Allen
WR, Los Angeles Chargers
26Team WeyrichTee Higgins
WR, Cincinnati Bengals
27Team ToddTerry McLaurin
WR, Washington Commanders
28Team CadeauxTyreek Hill
WR, Miami Dolphins
29Team DePriscoDavid Montgomery
RB, Chicago Bears
30Team SkloffTravis Kelce
TE, Kansas City Chiefs
31Team CoryA.J. Brown
WR, Philadelphia Eagles
32Team MikeCam Akers
RB, Los Angeles Rams
33Team EthanMark Andrews
TE, Baltimore Ravens
34Team BijanJaylen Waddle
WR, Miami Dolphins
35Team MattMichael Pittman Jr.
WR, Indianapolis Colts
36Team TylerEzekiel Elliott
RB, Dallas Cowboys

Analysis: Team Skloff may have landed a steal in the third round by taking Travis Kelce 30th. He's been one of the top fantasy options at the position for years and now that Tyreek Hill is gone to Miami, Kelce could see the lion's share of targets in the Chiefs' potent passing attack.

Round 4

37Team TylerDJ Moore
WR, Carolina Panthers
38Team MattMike Williams
WR, Los Angeles Chargers
39Team BijanBreece Hall
RB, New York Jets
40Team EthanJosh Allen
QB, Buffalo Bills
41Team MikeAmon-Ra St. Brown
WR, Detroit Lions
42Team CoryPatrick Mahomes
QB, Kansas City Chiefs
43Team SkloffDK Metcalf
WR, Seattle Seahawks
44Team DePriscoJerry Jeudy
WR, Denver Broncos
45Team CadeauxDiontae Johnson
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46Team ToddJ.K. Dobbins
RB, Baltimore Ravens
47Team WeyrichBrandin Cooks
WR, Houston Texans
48Team ByrumMarquise Brown
WR, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: The first QB came off the board at No. 40 as Team Ethan nabbed Josh Allen. The biggest takeaway here, though, was nine wide receivers being drafted in this round. That was tied with Round 9 for the most WRs taken of any round in this mock. You may not want to wait for Round 5 to nab that pass-catching star you’ve got your eye on.

Round 5

49Team ByrumGeorge Kittle
TE, San Francisco 49ers
50Team WeyrichDarnell Mooney
WR, Chicago Bears
51Team ToddChris Godwin
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52Team CadeauxKyle Pitts
TE, Atlanta Falcons
53Team DePriscoDarren Waller
TE, Las Vegas Raiders
54Team SkloffAmari Cooper
WR, Cleveland Browns
55Team CoryDawson Knox
TE, Buffalo Bills
56Team MikeKyler Murray
QB, Arizona Cardinals
57Team EthanAntonio Gibson
RB, Washington Commanders
58Team BijanMichael Thomas
WR, New Orleans Saints
59Team MattJosh Jacobs
RB, Las Vegas Raiders
60Team TylerCourtland Sutton
WR, Denver Broncos

Analysis: Round 5 saw a run of tight ends featuring George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox. Top-end options at tight end run out quick after Knox, so it might be in fantasy owners' best interest to invest in one early. 

Round 6

61Team TylerTravis Etienne Jr.
RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
62Team MattJustin Herbert
QB, Los Angeles Chargers
63Team BijanLamar Jackson
QB, Baltimore Ravens
64Team EthanElijah Mitchell
RB, San Francisco 49ers
65Team MikeHunter Renfrow
WR, Las Vegas Raiders
66Team CoryAJ Dillon
RB, Green Bay Packers
67Team SkloffJoe Burrow
QB, Cincinnati Bengals
68Team DePriscoAaron Rodgers
QB, Green Bay Packers
69Team CadeauxAllen Robinson II
WR, Los Angeles Rams
70Team ToddDak Prescott
QB, Dallas Cowboys
71Team WeyrichDevin Singletary
RB, Buffalo Bills
72Team ByrumAdam Thielen
WR, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis: Here come the QBs. Team Matt kicked off a run of five signal callers in nine picks as nearly half the league locked in its starter at fantasy football’s highest-scoring position. Including the three QBs drafted earlier, only four teams still had yet to draft one by the end of Round 6. This is where you’ll have to decide whether it’s a wave worth jumping on.

Round 7

73Team ByrumTom Brady
QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74Team WeyrichDalton Schultz
TE, Dallas Cowboys
75Team ToddT.J. Hockenson
TE, Detroit Lions
76Team CadeauxJalen Hurts
QB, Philadelphia Eagles
77Team DePriscoDeVonta Smith
WR, Philadelphia Eagles
78Team SkloffMiles Sanders
RB, Philadelphia Eagles
79Team CoryChris Olave
WR, New Orleans Saints
80Team MikeDallas Goedert
TE, Philadelphia Eagles
81Team EthanElijah Moore
WR, New York Jets
82Team BijanZach Ertz
TE, Arizona Cardinals
83Team MattJuJu Smith-Schuster
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
84Team TylerMatthew Stafford
QB, Los Angeles Rams

Analysis: A bunch of Eagles came off the board in Round 7, headlined by QB Jalen Hurts and second-year receiver DeVonta Smith. After trading for AJ Brown on draft night, the Eagles figure to field a bunch of viable fantasy players this season. 

Round 8

85Team TylerTony Pollard
RB, Dallas Cowboys
86Team MattRashod Bateman
WR, Baltimore Ravens
87Team BijanDrake London
WR, Atlanta Falcons
88Team EthanDamien Harris
RB, New England Patriots
89Team MikeKareem Hunt
RB, Cleveland Browns
90Team CoryChase Edmonds
RB, Miami Dolphins
91Team SkloffGabriel Davis
WR, Buffalo Bills
92Team DePriscoClyde Edwards-Helaire
RB, Kansas City Chiefs
93Team CadeauxChristian Kirk
WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
94Team ToddMelvin Gordon III
RB, Denver Broncos
95Team WeyrichRussell Wilson
QB, Denver Broncos
96Team ByrumDeAndre Hopkins
WR, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: Breece Hall was the first rookie taken back in Round 4, but this mock saw a drought of first-year players ended here with Team Bijan’s pick of Drake London at 87th overall. This is about where teams start filling in their benches, and there were good value picks to be had with players such as Kareem Hunt (Team Mike) and Gabriel Davis (Team Skloff) falling well below their ADPs.

Round 9

97Team ByrumMichael Carter
RB, New York Jets
98Team WeyrichChase Claypool
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
99Team ToddBrandon Aiyuk
WR, San Francisco 49ers
100Team CadeauxTyler Lockett
WR, Seattle Seahawks
101Team DePriscoTreylon Burks
WR, Tennessee Titans
102Team SkloffKadarius Toney
WR, New York Giants
103Team CorySkyy Moore
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
104Team MikeGarrett Wilson
WR, New York Jets
105Team EthanRobert Woods
WR, Tennessee Titans
106Team BijanRonald Jones II
RB, Kansas City Chiefs
107Team MattPat Freiermuth
TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
108Team TylerHunter Henry
TE, New England Patriots

Analysis: A trio of rookie receivers highlighted Round 9. Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks could be in line for big rookie seasons as featured options in their respective offenses. And 2021 saw several rookie receivers make an impact in fantasy, from JaMarr Chase to Amon-Ra St. Brown, so why not take a late-round swing on a rookie pass-catcher?

Round 10

109Team TylerAllen Lazard
WR, Green Bay Packers
110Team MattRhamondre Stevenson
RB, New England Patriots
111Team BijanJarvis Landry
WR, New Orleans Saints
112Team EthanRashaad Penny
RB, Seattle Seahawks
113Team MikeMike Gesicki
TE, Miami Dolphins
114Team CoryMatt Ryan
QB, Indianapolis Colts
115Team SkloffTyler Boyd
WR, Cincinnati Bengals
116Team DePriscoDerek Carr
QB, Las Vegas Raiders
117Team CadeauxJames Cook
RB, Buffalo Bills
118Team ToddJakobi Meyers
WR, New England Patriots
119Team WeyrichKenny Golladay
WR, New York Giants
120Team ByrumNyheim Hines
RB, Indianapolis Colts

Analysis: It’s Round 10, so time to start scooping up lottery tickets. Allen Lazard (Team Tyler) could be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver this year. Rhamondre Stevenson (Team Matt) has the talent to emerge as the top RB in the New England offense. Derek Carr (Team DePrisco) has some shiny new weapons and Josh McDaniels calling the shots. Leagues are won with these types of picks.

Round 11

121Team ByrumJahan Dotson
WR, Washington Commanders
122Team WeyrichJames Robinson
RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
123Team ToddJustin Tucker
K, Baltimore Ravens
124Team CadeauxTrey Lance
QB, San Francisco 49ers
125Team DePriscoSaints D/ST
D/ST, New Orleans Saints
126Team SkloffKhalil Herbert
RB, Chicago Bears
127Team CoryBills D/ST
D/ST, Buffalo Bills
128Team MikeZach Wilson
QB, New York Jets
129Team EthanChristian Watson
WR, Green Bay Packers
130Team BijanRams D/ST
D/ST, Los Angeles Rams
131Team MattRussell Gage
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132Team TylerAlexander Mattison
RB, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis: The first defense was selected in Round 11, with Team DePrisco selecting the Saints at No. 125. There isn't a clear choice this year if you're looking for the best defense in the league, but New Orleans is a good bet. They were stingy in 2021, retained most of their depth on defense, added Tyrann Mathieu and last year's defensive coordinator (Dennis Allen) is the new head coach. 

Round 12

133Team TylerBuccaneers D/ST
D/ST, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134Team MattJ.D. McKissic
RB, Washington Commanders
135Team BijanRaheem Mostert
RB, Miami Dolphins
136Team EthanPackers D/ST
D/ST, Green Bay Packers
137Team MikeRavens D/ST
D/ST, Baltimore Ravens
138Team CoryGraham Gano
K, New York Giants
139Team SkloffChargers D/ST
D/ST, Los Angeles Chargers
140Team DePriscoDarrell Henderson Jr.
RB, Los Angeles Rams
141Team CadeauxDeVante Parker
WR, New England Patriots
142Team ToddCowboys D/ST
D/ST, Dallas Cowboys
143Team WeyrichMarquez Valdes-Scantling
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
144Team Byrum49ers D/ST
D/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Analysis: Half the league decided to nab a defense in Round 12, leaving only a handful of teams left in the position of having to play the waiver wire game early on in the season. The best value here might have come in the WR picks of Devante Parker (Team Cadeaux) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Team Weyrich), both of whom will hope to play prominent roles in new offenses.

Round 13

145Team ByrumTrevor Lawrence
QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
146Team WeyrichKen Walker III
RB, Seattle Seahawks
147Team ToddGus Edwards
RB, Baltimore Ravens
148Team CadeauxMarlon Mack
RB, Houston Texans
149Team DePriscoNoah Fant
TE, Seattle Seahawks
150Team SkloffRobert Tonyan
TE, Green Bay Packers
151Team CoryDaniel Bellinger
TE, New York Giants
152Team MikeMatt Gay
K, Los Angeles Rams
153Team EthanEvan McPherson
K, Cincinnati Bengals
154Team BijanDaniel Carlson
K, Las Vegas Raiders
155Team MattDavid Njoku
TE, Cleveland Browns
156Team TylerHarrison Butker
K, Kansas City Chiefs

Analysis: Depth pieces at the core positions and kickers are what you'll start to see more of in the last four rounds. Anyone expected to make a serious impact this season has already been taken at this stage. 

Round 14

157Team TylerCole Kmet
TE, Chicago Bears
158Team MattJameson Williams
WR, Detroit Lions
159Team BijanKirk Cousins
QB, Minnesota Vikings
160Team EthanIrv Smith Jr.
TE, Minnesota Vikings
161Team MikeDameon Pierce
RB, Houston Texans
162Team CoryCorey Davis
WR, New York Jets
163Team SkloffBrandon McManus
K, Denver Broncos
164Team DePriscoNick Folk
K, New England Patriots
165Team CadeauxCommanders D/ST
D/ST, Washington Commanders
166Team ToddMecole Hardman
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
167Team WeyrichTim Patrick
WR, Denver Broncos
168Team ByrumTyler Bass
K, Buffalo Bills

Analysis: Would it surprise you to learn Nick Folk was the second highest-scoring kicker in fantasy last season? He was the eighth kicker to be drafted in this mock, which could be some sneaky good value for Team DePrisco. The same could be said for Kirk Cousins (Team Bijan), who finished just outside the top 10 among fantasy QBs in 2021 but was the 18th drafted signal caller.

Round 15

169Team ByrumMichael Gallup
WR, Dallas Cowboys
170Team WeyrichBrowns D/ST
D/ST, Cleveland Browns
171Team ToddRobbie Anderson
WR, Carolina Panthers
172Team CadeauxMatt Prater
K, Arizona Cardinals
173Team DePriscoRondale Moore
WR, Arizona Cardinals
174Team SkloffAlec Pierce
WR, Indianapolis Colts
175Team CoryCurtis Samuel
WR, Washington Commanders
176Team MikeGeorge Pickens
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
177Team EthanTua Tagovailoa
QB, Miami Dolphins
178Team BijanTyler Higbee
TE, Los Angeles Rams
179Team MattBroncos D/ST
D/ST, Denver Broncos
180Team TylerJustin Fields
QB, Chicago Bears

Analysis: A few potential sleepers came off the board in the penultimate round of the draft. Curtis Samuel, George Pickens, Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa all have a lot of talent and if things break right could be starters by the end of the year.

Round 16

181Team TylerDJ Chark
WR, Detroit Lions
182Team MattJake Elliott
K, Philadelphia Eagles
183Team BijanMarvin Jones Jr.
WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
184Team EthanJamison Crowder
WR, Buffalo Bills
185Team MikeBrian Robinson Jr.
RB, Washington Commanders
186Team CoryEvan Engram
TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
187Team SkloffJerick McKinnon
RB, Kansas City Chiefs
188Team DePriscoDontrell Hilliard
RB, Tennessee Titans
189Team CadeauxJoshua Palmer
WR, Los Angeles Chargers
190Team ToddColts D/ST
D/ST, Indianapolis Colts
191Team WeyrichRyan Succop
K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
192Team ByrumJamaal Williams
RB, Detroit Lions

Analysis: With Team Matt and Team Weyrich representing the only teams that waited until the final round to draft kickers, the rest of the league rounded out their benches with some upside picks such as DJ Chark (Team Tyler), Jamison Crowder (Team Ethan), Brian Robinson Jr. (Team Mike) and Joshua Palmer (Team Cadeaux). Jamaal Williams (Team Byrum) is Mr. Irrelevant.

