2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Results as Training Camp Begins

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results
NFL training camp has begun, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner.
If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
Draft order
1. Team Byrum
2. Team Weyrich
3. Team Todd
4. Team Cadeaux
5. Team DePrisco
6. Team Skloff
7. Team Cory
8. Team Mike
9. Team Ethan
10. Team Bijan
11. Team Matt
12. Team Tyler
This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to player per each reception they make during games.
Round 1
|1
|Team Byrum
|Jonathan Taylor
RB, Indianapolis Colts
|2
|Team Weyrich
|Austin Ekeler
RB, Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|Team Todd
|Derrick Henry
RB, Tennessee Titans
|4
|Team Cadeaux
|Christian McCaffrey
RB, Carolina Panthers
|5
|Team DePrisco
|Najee Harris
RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|Team Skloff
|Dalvin Cook
RB, Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Team Cory
|Ja'Marr Chase
WR, Cincinnati Bengals
|8
|Team Mike
|Cooper Kupp
WR, Los Angeles Rams
|9
|Team Ethan
|Justin Jefferson
WR, Minnesota Vikings
|10
|Team Bijan
|Alvin Kamara
RB, New Orleans Saints
|11
|Team Matt
|Joe Mixon
RB, Cincinnati Bengals
|12
|Team Tyler
|Deebo Samuel
WR, San Francisco 49ers
Analysis: Not a ton of surprise in the first round of this one. Six running backs come off the board in the first six picks, including a bold move by Team Weyrich opting for Austin Ekeler No. 2 overall. Given the PPR format of this league and the 216 receptions for Ekeler over the last three years, it's hard to argue against taking him No. 2 overall.
Round 2
|13
|Team Tyler
|Davante Adams
WR, Las Vegas Raiders
|14
|Team Matt
|D'Andre Swift
RB, Detroit Lions
|15
|Team Bijan
|Aaron Jones
RB, Green Bay Packers
|16
|Team Ethan
|Stefon Diggs
WR, Buffalo Bills
|17
|Team Mike
|James Conner
RB, Arizona Cardinals
|18
|Team Cory
|Saquon Barkley
RB, New York Giants
|19
|Team Skloff
|Nick Chubb
RB, Cleveland Browns
|20
|Team DePrisco
|CeeDee Lamb
WR, Dallas Cowboys
|21
|Team Cadeaux
|Leonard Fournette
RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|22
|Team Todd
|Cordarrelle Patterson
RB, Atlanta Falcons
|23
|Team Weyrich
|Mike Evans
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|24
|Team Byrum
|Javonte Williams
RB, Denver Broncos
Analysis: Only two teams emerged from Round 2 without at least one running back: Team Tyler (who took Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams) and Team Ethan (Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs). Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was Team Todd taking Cordarrelle Patterson at No. 22 overall. Patterson may be 31 years old, but he was the RB9 last season in PPR formats.
Round 3
|25
|Team Byrum
|Keenan Allen
WR, Los Angeles Chargers
|26
|Team Weyrich
|Tee Higgins
WR, Cincinnati Bengals
|27
|Team Todd
|Terry McLaurin
WR, Washington Commanders
|28
|Team Cadeaux
|Tyreek Hill
WR, Miami Dolphins
|29
|Team DePrisco
|David Montgomery
RB, Chicago Bears
|30
|Team Skloff
|Travis Kelce
TE, Kansas City Chiefs
|31
|Team Cory
|A.J. Brown
WR, Philadelphia Eagles
|32
|Team Mike
|Cam Akers
RB, Los Angeles Rams
|33
|Team Ethan
|Mark Andrews
TE, Baltimore Ravens
|34
|Team Bijan
|Jaylen Waddle
WR, Miami Dolphins
|35
|Team Matt
|Michael Pittman Jr.
WR, Indianapolis Colts
|36
|Team Tyler
|Ezekiel Elliott
RB, Dallas Cowboys
Analysis: Team Skloff may have landed a steal in the third round by taking Travis Kelce 30th. He's been one of the top fantasy options at the position for years and now that Tyreek Hill is gone to Miami, Kelce could see the lion's share of targets in the Chiefs' potent passing attack.
Round 4
|37
|Team Tyler
|DJ Moore
WR, Carolina Panthers
|38
|Team Matt
|Mike Williams
WR, Los Angeles Chargers
|39
|Team Bijan
|Breece Hall
RB, New York Jets
|40
|Team Ethan
|Josh Allen
QB, Buffalo Bills
|41
|Team Mike
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR, Detroit Lions
|42
|Team Cory
|Patrick Mahomes
QB, Kansas City Chiefs
|43
|Team Skloff
|DK Metcalf
WR, Seattle Seahawks
|44
|Team DePrisco
|Jerry Jeudy
WR, Denver Broncos
|45
|Team Cadeaux
|Diontae Johnson
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
|46
|Team Todd
|J.K. Dobbins
RB, Baltimore Ravens
|47
|Team Weyrich
|Brandin Cooks
WR, Houston Texans
|48
|Team Byrum
|Marquise Brown
WR, Arizona Cardinals
Analysis: The first QB came off the board at No. 40 as Team Ethan nabbed Josh Allen. The biggest takeaway here, though, was nine wide receivers being drafted in this round. That was tied with Round 9 for the most WRs taken of any round in this mock. You may not want to wait for Round 5 to nab that pass-catching star you’ve got your eye on.
Round 5
|49
|Team Byrum
|George Kittle
TE, San Francisco 49ers
|50
|Team Weyrich
|Darnell Mooney
WR, Chicago Bears
|51
|Team Todd
|Chris Godwin
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|52
|Team Cadeaux
|Kyle Pitts
TE, Atlanta Falcons
|53
|Team DePrisco
|Darren Waller
TE, Las Vegas Raiders
|54
|Team Skloff
|Amari Cooper
WR, Cleveland Browns
|55
|Team Cory
|Dawson Knox
TE, Buffalo Bills
|56
|Team Mike
|Kyler Murray
QB, Arizona Cardinals
|57
|Team Ethan
|Antonio Gibson
RB, Washington Commanders
|58
|Team Bijan
|Michael Thomas
WR, New Orleans Saints
|59
|Team Matt
|Josh Jacobs
RB, Las Vegas Raiders
|60
|Team Tyler
|Courtland Sutton
WR, Denver Broncos
Analysis: Round 5 saw a run of tight ends featuring George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox. Top-end options at tight end run out quick after Knox, so it might be in fantasy owners' best interest to invest in one early.
Round 6
|61
|Team Tyler
|Travis Etienne Jr.
RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
|62
|Team Matt
|Justin Herbert
QB, Los Angeles Chargers
|63
|Team Bijan
|Lamar Jackson
QB, Baltimore Ravens
|64
|Team Ethan
|Elijah Mitchell
RB, San Francisco 49ers
|65
|Team Mike
|Hunter Renfrow
WR, Las Vegas Raiders
|66
|Team Cory
|AJ Dillon
RB, Green Bay Packers
|67
|Team Skloff
|Joe Burrow
QB, Cincinnati Bengals
|68
|Team DePrisco
|Aaron Rodgers
QB, Green Bay Packers
|69
|Team Cadeaux
|Allen Robinson II
WR, Los Angeles Rams
|70
|Team Todd
|Dak Prescott
QB, Dallas Cowboys
|71
|Team Weyrich
|Devin Singletary
RB, Buffalo Bills
|72
|Team Byrum
|Adam Thielen
WR, Minnesota Vikings
Analysis: Here come the QBs. Team Matt kicked off a run of five signal callers in nine picks as nearly half the league locked in its starter at fantasy football’s highest-scoring position. Including the three QBs drafted earlier, only four teams still had yet to draft one by the end of Round 6. This is where you’ll have to decide whether it’s a wave worth jumping on.
Round 7
|73
|Team Byrum
|Tom Brady
QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|74
|Team Weyrich
|Dalton Schultz
TE, Dallas Cowboys
|75
|Team Todd
|T.J. Hockenson
TE, Detroit Lions
|76
|Team Cadeaux
|Jalen Hurts
QB, Philadelphia Eagles
|77
|Team DePrisco
|DeVonta Smith
WR, Philadelphia Eagles
|78
|Team Skloff
|Miles Sanders
RB, Philadelphia Eagles
|79
|Team Cory
|Chris Olave
WR, New Orleans Saints
|80
|Team Mike
|Dallas Goedert
TE, Philadelphia Eagles
|81
|Team Ethan
|Elijah Moore
WR, New York Jets
|82
|Team Bijan
|Zach Ertz
TE, Arizona Cardinals
|83
|Team Matt
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
|84
|Team Tyler
|Matthew Stafford
QB, Los Angeles Rams
Analysis: A bunch of Eagles came off the board in Round 7, headlined by QB Jalen Hurts and second-year receiver DeVonta Smith. After trading for AJ Brown on draft night, the Eagles figure to field a bunch of viable fantasy players this season.
Round 8
|85
|Team Tyler
|Tony Pollard
RB, Dallas Cowboys
|86
|Team Matt
|Rashod Bateman
WR, Baltimore Ravens
|87
|Team Bijan
|Drake London
WR, Atlanta Falcons
|88
|Team Ethan
|Damien Harris
RB, New England Patriots
|89
|Team Mike
|Kareem Hunt
RB, Cleveland Browns
|90
|Team Cory
|Chase Edmonds
RB, Miami Dolphins
|91
|Team Skloff
|Gabriel Davis
WR, Buffalo Bills
|92
|Team DePrisco
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB, Kansas City Chiefs
|93
|Team Cadeaux
|Christian Kirk
WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
|94
|Team Todd
|Melvin Gordon III
RB, Denver Broncos
|95
|Team Weyrich
|Russell Wilson
QB, Denver Broncos
|96
|Team Byrum
|DeAndre Hopkins
WR, Arizona Cardinals
Analysis: Breece Hall was the first rookie taken back in Round 4, but this mock saw a drought of first-year players ended here with Team Bijan’s pick of Drake London at 87th overall. This is about where teams start filling in their benches, and there were good value picks to be had with players such as Kareem Hunt (Team Mike) and Gabriel Davis (Team Skloff) falling well below their ADPs.
Round 9
|97
|Team Byrum
|Michael Carter
RB, New York Jets
|98
|Team Weyrich
|Chase Claypool
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
|99
|Team Todd
|Brandon Aiyuk
WR, San Francisco 49ers
|100
|Team Cadeaux
|Tyler Lockett
WR, Seattle Seahawks
|101
|Team DePrisco
|Treylon Burks
WR, Tennessee Titans
|102
|Team Skloff
|Kadarius Toney
WR, New York Giants
|103
|Team Cory
|Skyy Moore
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
|104
|Team Mike
|Garrett Wilson
WR, New York Jets
|105
|Team Ethan
|Robert Woods
WR, Tennessee Titans
|106
|Team Bijan
|Ronald Jones II
RB, Kansas City Chiefs
|107
|Team Matt
|Pat Freiermuth
TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
|108
|Team Tyler
|Hunter Henry
TE, New England Patriots
Analysis: A trio of rookie receivers highlighted Round 9. Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks could be in line for big rookie seasons as featured options in their respective offenses. And 2021 saw several rookie receivers make an impact in fantasy, from JaMarr Chase to Amon-Ra St. Brown, so why not take a late-round swing on a rookie pass-catcher?
Round 10
|109
|Team Tyler
|Allen Lazard
WR, Green Bay Packers
|110
|Team Matt
|Rhamondre Stevenson
RB, New England Patriots
|111
|Team Bijan
|Jarvis Landry
WR, New Orleans Saints
|112
|Team Ethan
|Rashaad Penny
RB, Seattle Seahawks
|113
|Team Mike
|Mike Gesicki
TE, Miami Dolphins
|114
|Team Cory
|Matt Ryan
QB, Indianapolis Colts
|115
|Team Skloff
|Tyler Boyd
WR, Cincinnati Bengals
|116
|Team DePrisco
|Derek Carr
QB, Las Vegas Raiders
|117
|Team Cadeaux
|James Cook
RB, Buffalo Bills
|118
|Team Todd
|Jakobi Meyers
WR, New England Patriots
|119
|Team Weyrich
|Kenny Golladay
WR, New York Giants
|120
|Team Byrum
|Nyheim Hines
RB, Indianapolis Colts
Analysis: It’s Round 10, so time to start scooping up lottery tickets. Allen Lazard (Team Tyler) could be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver this year. Rhamondre Stevenson (Team Matt) has the talent to emerge as the top RB in the New England offense. Derek Carr (Team DePrisco) has some shiny new weapons and Josh McDaniels calling the shots. Leagues are won with these types of picks.
Round 11
|121
|Team Byrum
|Jahan Dotson
WR, Washington Commanders
|122
|Team Weyrich
|James Robinson
RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
|123
|Team Todd
|Justin Tucker
K, Baltimore Ravens
|124
|Team Cadeaux
|Trey Lance
QB, San Francisco 49ers
|125
|Team DePrisco
|Saints D/ST
D/ST, New Orleans Saints
|126
|Team Skloff
|Khalil Herbert
RB, Chicago Bears
|127
|Team Cory
|Bills D/ST
D/ST, Buffalo Bills
|128
|Team Mike
|Zach Wilson
QB, New York Jets
|129
|Team Ethan
|Christian Watson
WR, Green Bay Packers
|130
|Team Bijan
|Rams D/ST
D/ST, Los Angeles Rams
|131
|Team Matt
|Russell Gage
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|132
|Team Tyler
|Alexander Mattison
RB, Minnesota Vikings
Analysis: The first defense was selected in Round 11, with Team DePrisco selecting the Saints at No. 125. There isn't a clear choice this year if you're looking for the best defense in the league, but New Orleans is a good bet. They were stingy in 2021, retained most of their depth on defense, added Tyrann Mathieu and last year's defensive coordinator (Dennis Allen) is the new head coach.
Round 12
|133
|Team Tyler
|Buccaneers D/ST
D/ST, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|134
|Team Matt
|J.D. McKissic
RB, Washington Commanders
|135
|Team Bijan
|Raheem Mostert
RB, Miami Dolphins
|136
|Team Ethan
|Packers D/ST
D/ST, Green Bay Packers
|137
|Team Mike
|Ravens D/ST
D/ST, Baltimore Ravens
|138
|Team Cory
|Graham Gano
K, New York Giants
|139
|Team Skloff
|Chargers D/ST
D/ST, Los Angeles Chargers
|140
|Team DePrisco
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
RB, Los Angeles Rams
|141
|Team Cadeaux
|DeVante Parker
WR, New England Patriots
|142
|Team Todd
|Cowboys D/ST
D/ST, Dallas Cowboys
|143
|Team Weyrich
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
|144
|Team Byrum
|49ers D/ST
D/ST, San Francisco 49ers
Analysis: Half the league decided to nab a defense in Round 12, leaving only a handful of teams left in the position of having to play the waiver wire game early on in the season. The best value here might have come in the WR picks of Devante Parker (Team Cadeaux) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Team Weyrich), both of whom will hope to play prominent roles in new offenses.
Round 13
|145
|Team Byrum
|Trevor Lawrence
QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
|146
|Team Weyrich
|Ken Walker III
RB, Seattle Seahawks
|147
|Team Todd
|Gus Edwards
RB, Baltimore Ravens
|148
|Team Cadeaux
|Marlon Mack
RB, Houston Texans
|149
|Team DePrisco
|Noah Fant
TE, Seattle Seahawks
|150
|Team Skloff
|Robert Tonyan
TE, Green Bay Packers
|151
|Team Cory
|Daniel Bellinger
TE, New York Giants
|152
|Team Mike
|Matt Gay
K, Los Angeles Rams
|153
|Team Ethan
|Evan McPherson
K, Cincinnati Bengals
|154
|Team Bijan
|Daniel Carlson
K, Las Vegas Raiders
|155
|Team Matt
|David Njoku
TE, Cleveland Browns
|156
|Team Tyler
|Harrison Butker
K, Kansas City Chiefs
Analysis: Depth pieces at the core positions and kickers are what you'll start to see more of in the last four rounds. Anyone expected to make a serious impact this season has already been taken at this stage.
Round 14
|157
|Team Tyler
|Cole Kmet
TE, Chicago Bears
|158
|Team Matt
|Jameson Williams
WR, Detroit Lions
|159
|Team Bijan
|Kirk Cousins
QB, Minnesota Vikings
|160
|Team Ethan
|Irv Smith Jr.
TE, Minnesota Vikings
|161
|Team Mike
|Dameon Pierce
RB, Houston Texans
|162
|Team Cory
|Corey Davis
WR, New York Jets
|163
|Team Skloff
|Brandon McManus
K, Denver Broncos
|164
|Team DePrisco
|Nick Folk
K, New England Patriots
|165
|Team Cadeaux
|Commanders D/ST
D/ST, Washington Commanders
|166
|Team Todd
|Mecole Hardman
WR, Kansas City Chiefs
|167
|Team Weyrich
|Tim Patrick
WR, Denver Broncos
|168
|Team Byrum
|Tyler Bass
K, Buffalo Bills
Analysis: Would it surprise you to learn Nick Folk was the second highest-scoring kicker in fantasy last season? He was the eighth kicker to be drafted in this mock, which could be some sneaky good value for Team DePrisco. The same could be said for Kirk Cousins (Team Bijan), who finished just outside the top 10 among fantasy QBs in 2021 but was the 18th drafted signal caller.
Round 15
|169
|Team Byrum
|Michael Gallup
WR, Dallas Cowboys
|170
|Team Weyrich
|Browns D/ST
D/ST, Cleveland Browns
|171
|Team Todd
|Robbie Anderson
WR, Carolina Panthers
|172
|Team Cadeaux
|Matt Prater
K, Arizona Cardinals
|173
|Team DePrisco
|Rondale Moore
WR, Arizona Cardinals
|174
|Team Skloff
|Alec Pierce
WR, Indianapolis Colts
|175
|Team Cory
|Curtis Samuel
WR, Washington Commanders
|176
|Team Mike
|George Pickens
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
|177
|Team Ethan
|Tua Tagovailoa
QB, Miami Dolphins
|178
|Team Bijan
|Tyler Higbee
TE, Los Angeles Rams
|179
|Team Matt
|Broncos D/ST
D/ST, Denver Broncos
|180
|Team Tyler
|Justin Fields
QB, Chicago Bears
Analysis: A few potential sleepers came off the board in the penultimate round of the draft. Curtis Samuel, George Pickens, Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa all have a lot of talent and if things break right could be starters by the end of the year.
Round 16
|181
|Team Tyler
|DJ Chark
WR, Detroit Lions
|182
|Team Matt
|Jake Elliott
K, Philadelphia Eagles
|183
|Team Bijan
|Marvin Jones Jr.
WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
|184
|Team Ethan
|Jamison Crowder
WR, Buffalo Bills
|185
|Team Mike
|Brian Robinson Jr.
RB, Washington Commanders
|186
|Team Cory
|Evan Engram
TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
|187
|Team Skloff
|Jerick McKinnon
RB, Kansas City Chiefs
|188
|Team DePrisco
|Dontrell Hilliard
RB, Tennessee Titans
|189
|Team Cadeaux
|Joshua Palmer
WR, Los Angeles Chargers
|190
|Team Todd
|Colts D/ST
D/ST, Indianapolis Colts
|191
|Team Weyrich
|Ryan Succop
K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|192
|Team Byrum
|Jamaal Williams
RB, Detroit Lions
Analysis: With Team Matt and Team Weyrich representing the only teams that waited until the final round to draft kickers, the rest of the league rounded out their benches with some upside picks such as DJ Chark (Team Tyler), Jamison Crowder (Team Ethan), Brian Robinson Jr. (Team Mike) and Joshua Palmer (Team Cadeaux). Jamaal Williams (Team Byrum) is Mr. Irrelevant.