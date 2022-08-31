2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Results After Preseason Concludes

By NBC Sports Washington Staff

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The preseason is over and all 32 NFL rosters have been widdled down to 53 players, which means it's time to lock in on your fantasy football drafts. 

If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fantasy opinions change over the course of a summer, and after a mock draft before training camp and another before preseason games started, we bring you one final mock to forecast where players might get picked before Week 1.

Draft order

1. Team Weyrich
2. Team Todd 
3. Team Skloff 
4. Team Cadeaux 
5. Team Byrum
6. Team DePrisco 
7. Team Ethan
8. Team Cory
9. Team Bijan
10. Team Matt
11. Team Tyler 
12. Team Mike

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

gun violence 13 mins ago

Man Fired Shots Inside, Outside Georgetown Wawa Store

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Man Grabbed Teen Girl in Another Attack Along W&OD Trail: Police

This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to players per each reception they make during games. 

Round 1

1Team WeyrichRB Jonathan Taylor (IND)Prev: 1
2Team ToddRB Austin Ekeler (LAC)2
3Team SkloffRB Christian McCaffrey (CAR)3
4Team CadeauxWR Justin Jefferson (MIN)6
5Team ByrumWR Cooper Kupp (LAR)5
6Team DePriscoWR Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)8
7Team EthanRB Derrick Henry (TEN)7
8Team CoryRB Najee Harris (PIT)4
9Team BijanRB Alvin Kamara (NO)14
10Team MattRB Joe Mixon (CIN)10
11Team TylerRB Dalvin Cook (MIN)9
12Team MikeRB D'Andre Swift (DET)12

Analysis: No surprises here in Round 1, with Taylor and Ekeler going top-two and then Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase splitting up a run of elite running backs. There's a decent drop-off at running back after Swift, so if you take a WR in the first round, it'll be tough to get a bonafide RB1 unless you strike gold in the second and third rounds.

Round 2

13Team MikeTE Travis Kelce (KC)Prev: 23
14Team TylerWR Deebo Samuel (SF)11
15Team MattWR Stefon Diggs (BUF)13
16Team BijanWR Davante Adams (LV)18
17Team CoryRB Saquon Barkley (NYG)27
18Team EthanWR CeeDee Lamb (DAL)15
19Team DePriscoRB Aaron Jones (GB)16
20Team ByrumRB Javonte Williams (DEN)17
21Team CadeauxRB Leonard Fournette (TB)19
22Team SkloffRB Nick Chubb (CLE)30
23Team ToddWR Tyreek Hill (MIA)20
24Team WeyrichWR Tee Higgins (CIN)29

Analysis: This year's tight end class is extremely top-heavy, so if you don't get one early, you might be spending the entire season figuring out that position in your lineups. That's why it's worth taking Kelce in either the late-first round or early second. He no longer has to share targets with Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs have opted for a committee of wide receivers to surround Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, which could turn 2022 into the best season of Kelce's career.

Round 3

25Team WeyrichWR Mike Evans (TB)Prev: 22
26Team ToddRB James Conner (ARI)21
27Team SkloffWR Keenan Allen (LAC)25
28Team CadeauxTE Mark Andrews (BAL)33
29Team ByrumWR Terry McLaurin (WSH)27
30Team DePriscoWR A.J. Brown (PHI)26
31Team EthanWR Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)35
32Team CoryWR Gabriel Davis (BUF)64
33Team BijanWR DJ Moore (CAR)28
34Team MattWR Mike Williams (LAC)38
35Team TylerWR Jaylen Waddle (MIA)33
36Team MikeWR Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)50

Analysis: We have our first major surprise here in Rond 3, as Team Cory takes Gabriel Davis three rounds earlier than the Bills WR went in the last mock draft. Davis had the mother-of-all breakout games in the Divisional round against Kansas City last season, recording 201 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo's final game of 2021. Taking Davis this early is a bet he'll be featured much more in the Bills' passing attack.  

Round 4

37Team MikeRB Travis Etienne Jr. (JAX)Prev: 59
38Team TylerRB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)41
39Team MattTE Kyle Pitts (ATL)43
40Team BijanRB Cam Akers (LAR)24
41Team CoryWR Amari Cooper (CLE)67
42Team EthanWR Diontae Johnson (PIT)46
43Team DePriscoRB David Montgomery (CHI)34
44Team ByrumRB J.K. Dobbins (BAL)32
45Team CadeauxWR Courtland Sutton (DEN)55
46Team SkloffTE George Kittle (SF)40
47Team ToddWR Brandin Cooks (HOU)45
48Team WeyrichRB Breece Hall (NYJ)37

Analysis: Is Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy THE Broncos receiver to own this year? This mock draft says it's Sutton as Team Cadeaux takes him 45th overall. Sutton hauled in 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns last season after missing the 2020 campaign with an ACL injury. Now he's fully healthy and has Russell Wilson throwing him the ball. 

Round 5

49Team WeyrichWR DK Metcalf (SEA)Prev: 58
50Team ToddQB Josh Allen (BUF)39
51Team SkloffWR Jerry Jeudy (DEN)49
52Team CadeauxWR Allen Robinson II (LAR)70
53Team ByrumWR Darnell Mooney (CHI)61
54Team DePriscoQB Patrick Mahomes (KC)48
55Team EthanRB Elijah Mitchell (SF)47
56Team CoryRB Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL)57
57Team BijanWR Chris Godwin (TB)65
58Team MattWR JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC)83
59Team TylerWR Marquise Brown (ARI)56
60Team MikeWR DeVonta Smith (PHI)74

Analysis: There are a lot of Chiefs wide receivers to choose from this year and JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to be Kansas City's No. 1 fantasy target at that position. Smith-Schuster's best years in the NFL came in the slot, and while Travis Kelce figures to take most of the intermediate targets, there should be plenty left for the 25-year-old wideout.

Round 6

61Team MikeQB Lamar Jackson (BAL)Prev: 53
62Team TylerRB Josh Jacobs (LV)52
63Team MattWR Rashod Bateman (BAL)63
64Team BijanTE Dalton Schultz (DAL)62
65Team CoryQB Justin Herbert (LAC)51
66Team EthanQB Kyler Murray (ARI)78
67Team DePriscoTE Darren Waller (LV)60
68Team ByrumRB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)68
69Team CadeauxQB Jalen Hurts (PHI)84
70Team SkloffRB Dameon Pierce (HOU)136
71Team ToddRB Miles Sanders (PHI)44
72Team WeyrichRB Devin Singletary (BUF)66

Analysis: Here come the quarterbacks. Round 6 saw four signal-callers go off the board, and most of them are dual-threat quarterbacks capable of giving fantasy owners added value in the running game. Hurts may have the highest ceiling if he can improve as a passer because he's the primary red-zone runner for the Eagles, punching home 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Round 7

73Team WeyrichWR Michael Thomas (NO)Prev: 54 
74Team ToddTE T.J. Hockenson (DET)69
75Team SkloffTE Dallas Goedert (PHI)73
76Team CadeauxWR Elijah Moore (NYJ)75
77Team ByrumWR Hunter Renfrow (LV)77
78Team DePriscoWR Adam Thielen (MIN)72
79Team EthanRB Kareem Hunt (CLE)94
80Team CoryTE Dawson Knox (BUF)103
81Team BijanQB Dak Prescott (DAL)71
82Team MattRB Damien Harris (NE)85
83Team TylerQB Aaron Rodgers (GB)89
84Team MikeWR Drake London (ATL)76

Analysis: Round 7 may be your last chance to get a viable fantasy tight end, because after Knox it gets bleak pretty quickly.

Round 8

85Team MikeWR Allen Lazard (GB)Prev: 96
86Team TylerRB Tony Pollard (DAL)92
87Team MattWR Brandon Aiyuk (SF)91
88Team BijanWR Christian Kirk (JAX)87
89Team CoryRB Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)90
90Team EthanRB Chase Edmonds (MIA)111
91Team DePriscoRB Antonio Gibson (WSH)42
92Team ByrumTE Zach Ertz (ARI)80
93Team CadeauxRB AJ Dillon (GB)97
94Team SkloffQB Russell Wilson (DEN)81
95Team ToddWR Tyler Lockett (SEA)83
96Team WeyrichQB Joe Burrow (CIN)79

Analysis: Sneaky good value for Team Cadeaux in the eighth round by snagging AJ Dillon. Aaron Jones will likely reap the passing-game rewards from Davante Adams' departure to the Raiders, but Dillon remains Green Bay's goal-line back. He ran for 803 yards in 2021 and scored three of his five touchdowns in the final month of the season. 

Round 9

97Team WeyrichRB Rashaad Penny (SEA)Prev: 106
98Team ToddRB Melvin Gordon III (DEN)105
99Team SkloffWR DeAndre Hopkins (ARI)102
100Team CadeauxWR Robert Woods (TEN)107
101Team ByrumQB Matthew Stafford (LAR)93
102Team DePriscoRB James Cook (BUF)115
103Team EthanWR Chris Olave (NO)110
104Team CoryWR Garrett Wilson (NYJ)108
105Team BijanBills D/ST124
106Team MattWR Kadarius Toney (NYG)88
107Team TylerTE Pat Freiermuth (PIT)99
108Team MikeRB Kenneth Walker III (SEA)98

Analysis: This is the point in the draft where fantasy owners can start taking big swings on players, so it's not surprising to see a bunch of rookies get selected here. James Cook, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Kenneth Walker III aren't premier fantasy options yet, but by the end of the season, they could be locks in your starting lineup. Also we saw our first defense go off the board to Team Bijan. It's always a bold move to take a defense this early, but if you can choose a great one it saves you plenty of headaches throughout the year.

Round 10

109Team MikeWR Treylon Burks (TEN)Prev: 95
110Team TylerWR Chase Claypool (PIT)113
111Team MattQB Tom Brady (TB)86
112Team BijanRB James Robinson (JAX)100
113Team CoryWR Skyy Moore (KC)112
114Team EthanTE Cole Kmet (CHI)132
115Team DePriscoWR Jahan Dotson (WSH)116
116Team ByrumWR Tyler Boyd (CIN)114
117Team CadeauxQB Trey Lance (SF)147
118Team SkloffRB Michael Carter (NYJ)118
119Team ToddWR Jakobi Meyers (NE)109
120Team WeyrichRB Nyheim Hines (IND)120

Analysis: Tom Brady was a top-three fantasy quarterback in 2021 along with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, and Team Matt scoops him up in the 10th round. Excellent value for a steady presence at quarterback, regardless of his age or time missed during training camp.

Round 11

121Team WeyrichTE Mike Gesicki (MIA)Prev: 101
122Team ToddWR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC)131
123Team SkloffWR Julio Jones (TB)170
124Team CadeauxRB Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR)140
125Team ByrumWR Russell Gage (TB)119
126Team DePriscoRavens D/ST127
127Team EthanTE Irv Smith Jr. (MIN)130
128Team CoryRB Khalil Herbert (CHI)162
129Team BijanWR Rondale Moore (ARI)141
130Team MattRB J.D. McKissic (WSH)134
131Team TylerWR Jarvis Landry (NO)117
132Team MikeSteelers D/ST133

Analysis: If he can stay healthy Irv Smith Jr. could be a steal in Round 11. Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has brought a pass-heavy scheme to Minnesota and it could mean big things for Smith. Tyler Higbee saw 85 targets for 61 catches, 560 yards and five touchdowns. Smith has more pass-catching juice than Higbee, too, so he's certainly a player to keep your eye on in the back half of your drafts.

Round 12

133Team MikeQB Kirk Cousins (MIN)Prev: 133
134Team TylerWR Marvin Jones Jr. (JAX)150
135Team MattRB Kenneth Gainwell (PHI)192
136Team BijanRB Brian Robinson Jr. (WSH)ND
137Team Cory49ers D/ST125
138Team EthanK Tyler Bass (BUF)169
139Team DePriscoQB Derek Carr (LV)144
140Team ByrumSaints D/ST128
141Team CadeauxTE Hunter Henry (NE)118
142Team SkloffRB Isiah Pacheco (KC)ND
143Team ToddBuccaneers D/ST142
144Team WeyrichWR DJ Chark Jr. (DET)176

Analysis: This is where the draft gets a little dry, as the picks typically feature defenses, backup quarterbacks and a few fliers on running backs with a shot at significant playing time if their respective starters go down for any reason. 

Round 13

145Team WeyrichWR Nico Collins (HOU)Prev: 159
146Team ToddRB Raheem Mostert (MIA)126
147Team SkloffBrowns D/ST129
148Team CadeauxRB Alexander Mattison (MIN)172
149Team ByrumWR Jalen Tolbert (DAL)149
150Team DePriscoK Justin Tucker (BAL)161
151Team EthanPackers D/ST139
152Team CoryQB Trevor Lawrence (JAX)146
153Team BijanWR Joshua Palmer (LAC)155
154Team MattWR George Pickens (PIT)171
155Team TylerPatriots D/STND
156Team MikeRB Tyler Allgeier (ATL)ND

Analysis: George Pickens wasn't the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 draft, but he might be the most talented. He's also on a Steelers team famous for drafting and developing wide receivers, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Pickens produces more than one of Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. 

Round 14

157Team MikeWR Romeo Doubs (GB)Prev: ND
158Team TylerWR Michael Gallup (DAL)168
159Team MattWR Isaiah McKenzie (BUF)ND
160Team BijanK Evan McPherson (CIN)157
161Team CoryK Matt Gay (LAR)165
162Team EthanWR Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG)ND
163Team DePriscoRB Jamaal Williams (DET)179
164Team ByrumRB Ronald Jones II (KC)104
165Team CadeauxChargers D/STND
166Team SkloffK Graham Gano (NYG)151
167Team ToddWR Robbie Anderson (CAR)121
168Team WeyrichTE David Njoku (CLE)135

Analysis: Another potential late-round steal: Browns tight end, David Njoku. The former first-round pick has all the tools, but he's yet to put together a regular season worthy of his talents. As Deshaun Watson sits the first 11 games of the season, Jacoby Brissett could prove to be a friend to Njoku thanks to the QB's tendency to target tight ends.

Round 15

169Team WeyrichCommanders D/STPrev: 178
170Team ToddRB Rex Burkhead (HOU)166
171Team SkloffWR Alec Pierce (IND)184
172Team CadeauxK Brandon McManus (DEN)174
173Team ByrumK Harrison Butker (KC)164
174Team DePriscoWR Christian Watson (GB)138
175Team EthanWR Jameson Williams (DET)152
176Team CoryTE Logan Thomas (WSH)153
177Team BijanRB Mark Ingram II (NO)ND
178Team MattColts D/ST145
179Team TylerK Daniel Carlson (LV)167
180Team MikeRB Zamir White (LV)180

Analysis: Speaking of great tight end picks, Team Cory picking up Logan Thomas at No. 176 could prove to be a stroke of genius as well. Quarterback Carson Wentz loves big-bodied pass-catchers, especially those who can get open in the middle of the field. ACL rehab kept Thomas out of camp for most of the summer but as the two build chemistry on the field, fantasy owners might not be able to ignore the production. 

Round 16

181Team MikeK Nick Folk (NE)Prev: ND
182Team TylerQB Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)156
183Team MattK Matt Prater (ARI)183
184Team BijanWR Van Jefferson (LAR)187
185Team CoryTE Isaiah Likely (BAL)ND
186Team EthanWR Kenny Golladay (NYG)123
187Team DePriscoWR DeVante Parker (NE)154
188Team ByrumQB Justin Fields (CHI)ND
189Team CadeauxRB D'Onta Foreman (CAR)ND
190Team SkloffQB Zach Wilson (NYJ)ND
191Team ToddK Robbie Gould (SF)ND
192Team WeyrichK Jake Elliott (PHI)190

Analysis: Not much to see here, but what a fall for Kenny Golladay. He's gone from being a steady WR2 and even a low-end WR1, but after a disastrous 2021 season, he's the second-to-last wide receiver drafted in this mock. 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us