2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Results After Preseason Concludes

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results

The preseason is over and all 32 NFL rosters have been widdled down to 53 players, which means it's time to lock in on your fantasy football drafts.

If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.

Fantasy opinions change over the course of a summer, and after a mock draft before training camp and another before preseason games started, we bring you one final mock to forecast where players might get picked before Week 1.

Draft order

1. Team Weyrich

2. Team Todd

3. Team Skloff

4. Team Cadeaux

5. Team Byrum

6. Team DePrisco

7. Team Ethan

8. Team Cory

9. Team Bijan

10. Team Matt

11. Team Tyler

12. Team Mike

This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to players per each reception they make during games.

Round 1

1 Team Weyrich RB Jonathan Taylor (IND) Prev: 1 2 Team Todd RB Austin Ekeler (LAC) 2 3 Team Skloff RB Christian McCaffrey (CAR) 3 4 Team Cadeaux WR Justin Jefferson (MIN) 6 5 Team Byrum WR Cooper Kupp (LAR) 5 6 Team DePrisco WR Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) 8 7 Team Ethan RB Derrick Henry (TEN) 7 8 Team Cory RB Najee Harris (PIT) 4 9 Team Bijan RB Alvin Kamara (NO) 14 10 Team Matt RB Joe Mixon (CIN) 10 11 Team Tyler RB Dalvin Cook (MIN) 9 12 Team Mike RB D'Andre Swift (DET) 12

Analysis: No surprises here in Round 1, with Taylor and Ekeler going top-two and then Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase splitting up a run of elite running backs. There's a decent drop-off at running back after Swift, so if you take a WR in the first round, it'll be tough to get a bonafide RB1 unless you strike gold in the second and third rounds.

Round 2

13 Team Mike TE Travis Kelce (KC) Prev: 23 14 Team Tyler WR Deebo Samuel (SF) 11 15 Team Matt WR Stefon Diggs (BUF) 13 16 Team Bijan WR Davante Adams (LV) 18 17 Team Cory RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) 27 18 Team Ethan WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL) 15 19 Team DePrisco RB Aaron Jones (GB) 16 20 Team Byrum RB Javonte Williams (DEN) 17 21 Team Cadeaux RB Leonard Fournette (TB) 19 22 Team Skloff RB Nick Chubb (CLE) 30 23 Team Todd WR Tyreek Hill (MIA) 20 24 Team Weyrich WR Tee Higgins (CIN) 29

Analysis: This year's tight end class is extremely top-heavy, so if you don't get one early, you might be spending the entire season figuring out that position in your lineups. That's why it's worth taking Kelce in either the late-first round or early second. He no longer has to share targets with Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs have opted for a committee of wide receivers to surround Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, which could turn 2022 into the best season of Kelce's career.

Round 3

25 Team Weyrich WR Mike Evans (TB) Prev: 22 26 Team Todd RB James Conner (ARI) 21 27 Team Skloff WR Keenan Allen (LAC) 25 28 Team Cadeaux TE Mark Andrews (BAL) 33 29 Team Byrum WR Terry McLaurin (WSH) 27 30 Team DePrisco WR A.J. Brown (PHI) 26 31 Team Ethan WR Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) 35 32 Team Cory WR Gabriel Davis (BUF) 64 33 Team Bijan WR DJ Moore (CAR) 28 34 Team Matt WR Mike Williams (LAC) 38 35 Team Tyler WR Jaylen Waddle (MIA) 33 36 Team Mike WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 50

Analysis: We have our first major surprise here in Rond 3, as Team Cory takes Gabriel Davis three rounds earlier than the Bills WR went in the last mock draft. Davis had the mother-of-all breakout games in the Divisional round against Kansas City last season, recording 201 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo's final game of 2021. Taking Davis this early is a bet he'll be featured much more in the Bills' passing attack.

Round 4

37 Team Mike RB Travis Etienne Jr. (JAX) Prev: 59 38 Team Tyler RB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) 41 39 Team Matt TE Kyle Pitts (ATL) 43 40 Team Bijan RB Cam Akers (LAR) 24 41 Team Cory WR Amari Cooper (CLE) 67 42 Team Ethan WR Diontae Johnson (PIT) 46 43 Team DePrisco RB David Montgomery (CHI) 34 44 Team Byrum RB J.K. Dobbins (BAL) 32 45 Team Cadeaux WR Courtland Sutton (DEN) 55 46 Team Skloff TE George Kittle (SF) 40 47 Team Todd WR Brandin Cooks (HOU) 45 48 Team Weyrich RB Breece Hall (NYJ) 37

Analysis: Is Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy THE Broncos receiver to own this year? This mock draft says it's Sutton as Team Cadeaux takes him 45th overall. Sutton hauled in 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns last season after missing the 2020 campaign with an ACL injury. Now he's fully healthy and has Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.

Round 5

49 Team Weyrich WR DK Metcalf (SEA) Prev: 58 50 Team Todd QB Josh Allen (BUF) 39 51 Team Skloff WR Jerry Jeudy (DEN) 49 52 Team Cadeaux WR Allen Robinson II (LAR) 70 53 Team Byrum WR Darnell Mooney (CHI) 61 54 Team DePrisco QB Patrick Mahomes (KC) 48 55 Team Ethan RB Elijah Mitchell (SF) 47 56 Team Cory RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL) 57 57 Team Bijan WR Chris Godwin (TB) 65 58 Team Matt WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC) 83 59 Team Tyler WR Marquise Brown (ARI) 56 60 Team Mike WR DeVonta Smith (PHI) 74

Analysis: There are a lot of Chiefs wide receivers to choose from this year and JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to be Kansas City's No. 1 fantasy target at that position. Smith-Schuster's best years in the NFL came in the slot, and while Travis Kelce figures to take most of the intermediate targets, there should be plenty left for the 25-year-old wideout.

Round 6

61 Team Mike QB Lamar Jackson (BAL) Prev: 53 62 Team Tyler RB Josh Jacobs (LV) 52 63 Team Matt WR Rashod Bateman (BAL) 63 64 Team Bijan TE Dalton Schultz (DAL) 62 65 Team Cory QB Justin Herbert (LAC) 51 66 Team Ethan QB Kyler Murray (ARI) 78 67 Team DePrisco TE Darren Waller (LV) 60 68 Team Byrum RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 68 69 Team Cadeaux QB Jalen Hurts (PHI) 84 70 Team Skloff RB Dameon Pierce (HOU) 136 71 Team Todd RB Miles Sanders (PHI) 44 72 Team Weyrich RB Devin Singletary (BUF) 66

Analysis: Here come the quarterbacks. Round 6 saw four signal-callers go off the board, and most of them are dual-threat quarterbacks capable of giving fantasy owners added value in the running game. Hurts may have the highest ceiling if he can improve as a passer because he's the primary red-zone runner for the Eagles, punching home 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Round 7

73 Team Weyrich WR Michael Thomas (NO) Prev: 54 74 Team Todd TE T.J. Hockenson (DET) 69 75 Team Skloff TE Dallas Goedert (PHI) 73 76 Team Cadeaux WR Elijah Moore (NYJ) 75 77 Team Byrum WR Hunter Renfrow (LV) 77 78 Team DePrisco WR Adam Thielen (MIN) 72 79 Team Ethan RB Kareem Hunt (CLE) 94 80 Team Cory TE Dawson Knox (BUF) 103 81 Team Bijan QB Dak Prescott (DAL) 71 82 Team Matt RB Damien Harris (NE) 85 83 Team Tyler QB Aaron Rodgers (GB) 89 84 Team Mike WR Drake London (ATL) 76

Analysis: Round 7 may be your last chance to get a viable fantasy tight end, because after Knox it gets bleak pretty quickly.

Round 8

85 Team Mike WR Allen Lazard (GB) Prev: 96 86 Team Tyler RB Tony Pollard (DAL) 92 87 Team Matt WR Brandon Aiyuk (SF) 91 88 Team Bijan WR Christian Kirk (JAX) 87 89 Team Cory RB Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) 90 90 Team Ethan RB Chase Edmonds (MIA) 111 91 Team DePrisco RB Antonio Gibson (WSH) 42 92 Team Byrum TE Zach Ertz (ARI) 80 93 Team Cadeaux RB AJ Dillon (GB) 97 94 Team Skloff QB Russell Wilson (DEN) 81 95 Team Todd WR Tyler Lockett (SEA) 83 96 Team Weyrich QB Joe Burrow (CIN) 79

Analysis: Sneaky good value for Team Cadeaux in the eighth round by snagging AJ Dillon. Aaron Jones will likely reap the passing-game rewards from Davante Adams' departure to the Raiders, but Dillon remains Green Bay's goal-line back. He ran for 803 yards in 2021 and scored three of his five touchdowns in the final month of the season.

Round 9

97 Team Weyrich RB Rashaad Penny (SEA) Prev: 106 98 Team Todd RB Melvin Gordon III (DEN) 105 99 Team Skloff WR DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) 102 100 Team Cadeaux WR Robert Woods (TEN) 107 101 Team Byrum QB Matthew Stafford (LAR) 93 102 Team DePrisco RB James Cook (BUF) 115 103 Team Ethan WR Chris Olave (NO) 110 104 Team Cory WR Garrett Wilson (NYJ) 108 105 Team Bijan Bills D/ST 124 106 Team Matt WR Kadarius Toney (NYG) 88 107 Team Tyler TE Pat Freiermuth (PIT) 99 108 Team Mike RB Kenneth Walker III (SEA) 98

Analysis: This is the point in the draft where fantasy owners can start taking big swings on players, so it's not surprising to see a bunch of rookies get selected here. James Cook, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Kenneth Walker III aren't premier fantasy options yet, but by the end of the season, they could be locks in your starting lineup. Also we saw our first defense go off the board to Team Bijan. It's always a bold move to take a defense this early, but if you can choose a great one it saves you plenty of headaches throughout the year.

Round 10

109 Team Mike WR Treylon Burks (TEN) Prev: 95 110 Team Tyler WR Chase Claypool (PIT) 113 111 Team Matt QB Tom Brady (TB) 86 112 Team Bijan RB James Robinson (JAX) 100 113 Team Cory WR Skyy Moore (KC) 112 114 Team Ethan TE Cole Kmet (CHI) 132 115 Team DePrisco WR Jahan Dotson (WSH) 116 116 Team Byrum WR Tyler Boyd (CIN) 114 117 Team Cadeaux QB Trey Lance (SF) 147 118 Team Skloff RB Michael Carter (NYJ) 118 119 Team Todd WR Jakobi Meyers (NE) 109 120 Team Weyrich RB Nyheim Hines (IND) 120

Analysis: Tom Brady was a top-three fantasy quarterback in 2021 along with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, and Team Matt scoops him up in the 10th round. Excellent value for a steady presence at quarterback, regardless of his age or time missed during training camp.

Round 11

121 Team Weyrich TE Mike Gesicki (MIA) Prev: 101 122 Team Todd WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC) 131 123 Team Skloff WR Julio Jones (TB) 170 124 Team Cadeaux RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR) 140 125 Team Byrum WR Russell Gage (TB) 119 126 Team DePrisco Ravens D/ST 127 127 Team Ethan TE Irv Smith Jr. (MIN) 130 128 Team Cory RB Khalil Herbert (CHI) 162 129 Team Bijan WR Rondale Moore (ARI) 141 130 Team Matt RB J.D. McKissic (WSH) 134 131 Team Tyler WR Jarvis Landry (NO) 117 132 Team Mike Steelers D/ST 133

Analysis: If he can stay healthy Irv Smith Jr. could be a steal in Round 11. Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has brought a pass-heavy scheme to Minnesota and it could mean big things for Smith. Tyler Higbee saw 85 targets for 61 catches, 560 yards and five touchdowns. Smith has more pass-catching juice than Higbee, too, so he's certainly a player to keep your eye on in the back half of your drafts.

Round 12

133 Team Mike QB Kirk Cousins (MIN) Prev: 133 134 Team Tyler WR Marvin Jones Jr. (JAX) 150 135 Team Matt RB Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) 192 136 Team Bijan RB Brian Robinson Jr. (WSH) ND 137 Team Cory 49ers D/ST 125 138 Team Ethan K Tyler Bass (BUF) 169 139 Team DePrisco QB Derek Carr (LV) 144 140 Team Byrum Saints D/ST 128 141 Team Cadeaux TE Hunter Henry (NE) 118 142 Team Skloff RB Isiah Pacheco (KC) ND 143 Team Todd Buccaneers D/ST 142 144 Team Weyrich WR DJ Chark Jr. (DET) 176

Analysis: This is where the draft gets a little dry, as the picks typically feature defenses, backup quarterbacks and a few fliers on running backs with a shot at significant playing time if their respective starters go down for any reason.

Round 13

145 Team Weyrich WR Nico Collins (HOU) Prev: 159 146 Team Todd RB Raheem Mostert (MIA) 126 147 Team Skloff Browns D/ST 129 148 Team Cadeaux RB Alexander Mattison (MIN) 172 149 Team Byrum WR Jalen Tolbert (DAL) 149 150 Team DePrisco K Justin Tucker (BAL) 161 151 Team Ethan Packers D/ST 139 152 Team Cory QB Trevor Lawrence (JAX) 146 153 Team Bijan WR Joshua Palmer (LAC) 155 154 Team Matt WR George Pickens (PIT) 171 155 Team Tyler Patriots D/ST ND 156 Team Mike RB Tyler Allgeier (ATL) ND

Analysis: George Pickens wasn't the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 draft, but he might be the most talented. He's also on a Steelers team famous for drafting and developing wide receivers, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Pickens produces more than one of Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

Round 14

157 Team Mike WR Romeo Doubs (GB) Prev: ND 158 Team Tyler WR Michael Gallup (DAL) 168 159 Team Matt WR Isaiah McKenzie (BUF) ND 160 Team Bijan K Evan McPherson (CIN) 157 161 Team Cory K Matt Gay (LAR) 165 162 Team Ethan WR Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) ND 163 Team DePrisco RB Jamaal Williams (DET) 179 164 Team Byrum RB Ronald Jones II (KC) 104 165 Team Cadeaux Chargers D/ST ND 166 Team Skloff K Graham Gano (NYG) 151 167 Team Todd WR Robbie Anderson (CAR) 121 168 Team Weyrich TE David Njoku (CLE) 135

Analysis: Another potential late-round steal: Browns tight end, David Njoku. The former first-round pick has all the tools, but he's yet to put together a regular season worthy of his talents. As Deshaun Watson sits the first 11 games of the season, Jacoby Brissett could prove to be a friend to Njoku thanks to the QB's tendency to target tight ends.

Round 15

169 Team Weyrich Commanders D/ST Prev: 178 170 Team Todd RB Rex Burkhead (HOU) 166 171 Team Skloff WR Alec Pierce (IND) 184 172 Team Cadeaux K Brandon McManus (DEN) 174 173 Team Byrum K Harrison Butker (KC) 164 174 Team DePrisco WR Christian Watson (GB) 138 175 Team Ethan WR Jameson Williams (DET) 152 176 Team Cory TE Logan Thomas (WSH) 153 177 Team Bijan RB Mark Ingram II (NO) ND 178 Team Matt Colts D/ST 145 179 Team Tyler K Daniel Carlson (LV) 167 180 Team Mike RB Zamir White (LV) 180

Analysis: Speaking of great tight end picks, Team Cory picking up Logan Thomas at No. 176 could prove to be a stroke of genius as well. Quarterback Carson Wentz loves big-bodied pass-catchers, especially those who can get open in the middle of the field. ACL rehab kept Thomas out of camp for most of the summer but as the two build chemistry on the field, fantasy owners might not be able to ignore the production.

Round 16

181 Team Mike K Nick Folk (NE) Prev: ND 182 Team Tyler QB Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) 156 183 Team Matt K Matt Prater (ARI) 183 184 Team Bijan WR Van Jefferson (LAR) 187 185 Team Cory TE Isaiah Likely (BAL) ND 186 Team Ethan WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) 123 187 Team DePrisco WR DeVante Parker (NE) 154 188 Team Byrum QB Justin Fields (CHI) ND 189 Team Cadeaux RB D'Onta Foreman (CAR) ND 190 Team Skloff QB Zach Wilson (NYJ) ND 191 Team Todd K Robbie Gould (SF) ND 192 Team Weyrich K Jake Elliott (PHI) 190

Analysis: Not much to see here, but what a fall for Kenny Golladay. He's gone from being a steady WR2 and even a low-end WR1, but after a disastrous 2021 season, he's the second-to-last wide receiver drafted in this mock.