2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Results After Preseason Concludes

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results
The preseason is over and all 32 NFL rosters have been widdled down to 53 players, which means it's time to lock in on your fantasy football drafts.
If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
Fantasy opinions change over the course of a summer, and after a mock draft before training camp and another before preseason games started, we bring you one final mock to forecast where players might get picked before Week 1.
Draft order
1. Team Weyrich
2. Team Todd
3. Team Skloff
4. Team Cadeaux
5. Team Byrum
6. Team DePrisco
7. Team Ethan
8. Team Cory
9. Team Bijan
10. Team Matt
11. Team Tyler
12. Team Mike
This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to players per each reception they make during games.
Round 1
|1
|Team Weyrich
|RB Jonathan Taylor (IND)
|Prev: 1
|2
|Team Todd
|RB Austin Ekeler (LAC)
|2
|3
|Team Skloff
|RB Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
|3
|4
|Team Cadeaux
|WR Justin Jefferson (MIN)
|6
|5
|Team Byrum
|WR Cooper Kupp (LAR)
|5
|6
|Team DePrisco
|WR Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)
|8
|7
|Team Ethan
|RB Derrick Henry (TEN)
|7
|8
|Team Cory
|RB Najee Harris (PIT)
|4
|9
|Team Bijan
|RB Alvin Kamara (NO)
|14
|10
|Team Matt
|RB Joe Mixon (CIN)
|10
|11
|Team Tyler
|RB Dalvin Cook (MIN)
|9
|12
|Team Mike
|RB D'Andre Swift (DET)
|12
Analysis: No surprises here in Round 1, with Taylor and Ekeler going top-two and then Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase splitting up a run of elite running backs. There's a decent drop-off at running back after Swift, so if you take a WR in the first round, it'll be tough to get a bonafide RB1 unless you strike gold in the second and third rounds.
Round 2
|13
|Team Mike
|TE Travis Kelce (KC)
|Prev: 23
|14
|Team Tyler
|WR Deebo Samuel (SF)
|11
|15
|Team Matt
|WR Stefon Diggs (BUF)
|13
|16
|Team Bijan
|WR Davante Adams (LV)
|18
|17
|Team Cory
|RB Saquon Barkley (NYG)
|27
|18
|Team Ethan
|WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
|15
|19
|Team DePrisco
|RB Aaron Jones (GB)
|16
|20
|Team Byrum
|RB Javonte Williams (DEN)
|17
|21
|Team Cadeaux
|RB Leonard Fournette (TB)
|19
|22
|Team Skloff
|RB Nick Chubb (CLE)
|30
|23
|Team Todd
|WR Tyreek Hill (MIA)
|20
|24
|Team Weyrich
|WR Tee Higgins (CIN)
|29
Analysis: This year's tight end class is extremely top-heavy, so if you don't get one early, you might be spending the entire season figuring out that position in your lineups. That's why it's worth taking Kelce in either the late-first round or early second. He no longer has to share targets with Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs have opted for a committee of wide receivers to surround Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, which could turn 2022 into the best season of Kelce's career.
Round 3
|25
|Team Weyrich
|WR Mike Evans (TB)
|Prev: 22
|26
|Team Todd
|RB James Conner (ARI)
|21
|27
|Team Skloff
|WR Keenan Allen (LAC)
|25
|28
|Team Cadeaux
|TE Mark Andrews (BAL)
|33
|29
|Team Byrum
|WR Terry McLaurin (WSH)
|27
|30
|Team DePrisco
|WR A.J. Brown (PHI)
|26
|31
|Team Ethan
|WR Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)
|35
|32
|Team Cory
|WR Gabriel Davis (BUF)
|64
|33
|Team Bijan
|WR DJ Moore (CAR)
|28
|34
|Team Matt
|WR Mike Williams (LAC)
|38
|35
|Team Tyler
|WR Jaylen Waddle (MIA)
|33
|36
|Team Mike
|WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
|50
Analysis: We have our first major surprise here in Rond 3, as Team Cory takes Gabriel Davis three rounds earlier than the Bills WR went in the last mock draft. Davis had the mother-of-all breakout games in the Divisional round against Kansas City last season, recording 201 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo's final game of 2021. Taking Davis this early is a bet he'll be featured much more in the Bills' passing attack.
Round 4
|37
|Team Mike
|RB Travis Etienne Jr. (JAX)
|Prev: 59
|38
|Team Tyler
|RB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
|41
|39
|Team Matt
|TE Kyle Pitts (ATL)
|43
|40
|Team Bijan
|RB Cam Akers (LAR)
|24
|41
|Team Cory
|WR Amari Cooper (CLE)
|67
|42
|Team Ethan
|WR Diontae Johnson (PIT)
|46
|43
|Team DePrisco
|RB David Montgomery (CHI)
|34
|44
|Team Byrum
|RB J.K. Dobbins (BAL)
|32
|45
|Team Cadeaux
|WR Courtland Sutton (DEN)
|55
|46
|Team Skloff
|TE George Kittle (SF)
|40
|47
|Team Todd
|WR Brandin Cooks (HOU)
|45
|48
|Team Weyrich
|RB Breece Hall (NYJ)
|37
Analysis: Is Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy THE Broncos receiver to own this year? This mock draft says it's Sutton as Team Cadeaux takes him 45th overall. Sutton hauled in 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns last season after missing the 2020 campaign with an ACL injury. Now he's fully healthy and has Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.
Round 5
|49
|Team Weyrich
|WR DK Metcalf (SEA)
|Prev: 58
|50
|Team Todd
|QB Josh Allen (BUF)
|39
|51
|Team Skloff
|WR Jerry Jeudy (DEN)
|49
|52
|Team Cadeaux
|WR Allen Robinson II (LAR)
|70
|53
|Team Byrum
|WR Darnell Mooney (CHI)
|61
|54
|Team DePrisco
|QB Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|48
|55
|Team Ethan
|RB Elijah Mitchell (SF)
|47
|56
|Team Cory
|RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL)
|57
|57
|Team Bijan
|WR Chris Godwin (TB)
|65
|58
|Team Matt
|WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC)
|83
|59
|Team Tyler
|WR Marquise Brown (ARI)
|56
|60
|Team Mike
|WR DeVonta Smith (PHI)
|74
Analysis: There are a lot of Chiefs wide receivers to choose from this year and JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to be Kansas City's No. 1 fantasy target at that position. Smith-Schuster's best years in the NFL came in the slot, and while Travis Kelce figures to take most of the intermediate targets, there should be plenty left for the 25-year-old wideout.
Round 6
|61
|Team Mike
|QB Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|Prev: 53
|62
|Team Tyler
|RB Josh Jacobs (LV)
|52
|63
|Team Matt
|WR Rashod Bateman (BAL)
|63
|64
|Team Bijan
|TE Dalton Schultz (DAL)
|62
|65
|Team Cory
|QB Justin Herbert (LAC)
|51
|66
|Team Ethan
|QB Kyler Murray (ARI)
|78
|67
|Team DePrisco
|TE Darren Waller (LV)
|60
|68
|Team Byrum
|RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)
|68
|69
|Team Cadeaux
|QB Jalen Hurts (PHI)
|84
|70
|Team Skloff
|RB Dameon Pierce (HOU)
|136
|71
|Team Todd
|RB Miles Sanders (PHI)
|44
|72
|Team Weyrich
|RB Devin Singletary (BUF)
|66
Analysis: Here come the quarterbacks. Round 6 saw four signal-callers go off the board, and most of them are dual-threat quarterbacks capable of giving fantasy owners added value in the running game. Hurts may have the highest ceiling if he can improve as a passer because he's the primary red-zone runner for the Eagles, punching home 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.
Round 7
|73
|Team Weyrich
|WR Michael Thomas (NO)
|Prev: 54
|74
|Team Todd
|TE T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|69
|75
|Team Skloff
|TE Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|73
|76
|Team Cadeaux
|WR Elijah Moore (NYJ)
|75
|77
|Team Byrum
|WR Hunter Renfrow (LV)
|77
|78
|Team DePrisco
|WR Adam Thielen (MIN)
|72
|79
|Team Ethan
|RB Kareem Hunt (CLE)
|94
|80
|Team Cory
|TE Dawson Knox (BUF)
|103
|81
|Team Bijan
|QB Dak Prescott (DAL)
|71
|82
|Team Matt
|RB Damien Harris (NE)
|85
|83
|Team Tyler
|QB Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|89
|84
|Team Mike
|WR Drake London (ATL)
|76
Analysis: Round 7 may be your last chance to get a viable fantasy tight end, because after Knox it gets bleak pretty quickly.
Round 8
|85
|Team Mike
|WR Allen Lazard (GB)
|Prev: 96
|86
|Team Tyler
|RB Tony Pollard (DAL)
|92
|87
|Team Matt
|WR Brandon Aiyuk (SF)
|91
|88
|Team Bijan
|WR Christian Kirk (JAX)
|87
|89
|Team Cory
|RB Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)
|90
|90
|Team Ethan
|RB Chase Edmonds (MIA)
|111
|91
|Team DePrisco
|RB Antonio Gibson (WSH)
|42
|92
|Team Byrum
|TE Zach Ertz (ARI)
|80
|93
|Team Cadeaux
|RB AJ Dillon (GB)
|97
|94
|Team Skloff
|QB Russell Wilson (DEN)
|81
|95
|Team Todd
|WR Tyler Lockett (SEA)
|83
|96
|Team Weyrich
|QB Joe Burrow (CIN)
|79
Analysis: Sneaky good value for Team Cadeaux in the eighth round by snagging AJ Dillon. Aaron Jones will likely reap the passing-game rewards from Davante Adams' departure to the Raiders, but Dillon remains Green Bay's goal-line back. He ran for 803 yards in 2021 and scored three of his five touchdowns in the final month of the season.
Round 9
|97
|Team Weyrich
|RB Rashaad Penny (SEA)
|Prev: 106
|98
|Team Todd
|RB Melvin Gordon III (DEN)
|105
|99
|Team Skloff
|WR DeAndre Hopkins (ARI)
|102
|100
|Team Cadeaux
|WR Robert Woods (TEN)
|107
|101
|Team Byrum
|QB Matthew Stafford (LAR)
|93
|102
|Team DePrisco
|RB James Cook (BUF)
|115
|103
|Team Ethan
|WR Chris Olave (NO)
|110
|104
|Team Cory
|WR Garrett Wilson (NYJ)
|108
|105
|Team Bijan
|Bills D/ST
|124
|106
|Team Matt
|WR Kadarius Toney (NYG)
|88
|107
|Team Tyler
|TE Pat Freiermuth (PIT)
|99
|108
|Team Mike
|RB Kenneth Walker III (SEA)
|98
Analysis: This is the point in the draft where fantasy owners can start taking big swings on players, so it's not surprising to see a bunch of rookies get selected here. James Cook, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Kenneth Walker III aren't premier fantasy options yet, but by the end of the season, they could be locks in your starting lineup. Also we saw our first defense go off the board to Team Bijan. It's always a bold move to take a defense this early, but if you can choose a great one it saves you plenty of headaches throughout the year.
Round 10
|109
|Team Mike
|WR Treylon Burks (TEN)
|Prev: 95
|110
|Team Tyler
|WR Chase Claypool (PIT)
|113
|111
|Team Matt
|QB Tom Brady (TB)
|86
|112
|Team Bijan
|RB James Robinson (JAX)
|100
|113
|Team Cory
|WR Skyy Moore (KC)
|112
|114
|Team Ethan
|TE Cole Kmet (CHI)
|132
|115
|Team DePrisco
|WR Jahan Dotson (WSH)
|116
|116
|Team Byrum
|WR Tyler Boyd (CIN)
|114
|117
|Team Cadeaux
|QB Trey Lance (SF)
|147
|118
|Team Skloff
|RB Michael Carter (NYJ)
|118
|119
|Team Todd
|WR Jakobi Meyers (NE)
|109
|120
|Team Weyrich
|RB Nyheim Hines (IND)
|120
Analysis: Tom Brady was a top-three fantasy quarterback in 2021 along with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, and Team Matt scoops him up in the 10th round. Excellent value for a steady presence at quarterback, regardless of his age or time missed during training camp.
Round 11
|121
|Team Weyrich
|TE Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|Prev: 101
|122
|Team Todd
|WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC)
|131
|123
|Team Skloff
|WR Julio Jones (TB)
|170
|124
|Team Cadeaux
|RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR)
|140
|125
|Team Byrum
|WR Russell Gage (TB)
|119
|126
|Team DePrisco
|Ravens D/ST
|127
|127
|Team Ethan
|TE Irv Smith Jr. (MIN)
|130
|128
|Team Cory
|RB Khalil Herbert (CHI)
|162
|129
|Team Bijan
|WR Rondale Moore (ARI)
|141
|130
|Team Matt
|RB J.D. McKissic (WSH)
|134
|131
|Team Tyler
|WR Jarvis Landry (NO)
|117
|132
|Team Mike
|Steelers D/ST
|133
Analysis: If he can stay healthy Irv Smith Jr. could be a steal in Round 11. Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has brought a pass-heavy scheme to Minnesota and it could mean big things for Smith. Tyler Higbee saw 85 targets for 61 catches, 560 yards and five touchdowns. Smith has more pass-catching juice than Higbee, too, so he's certainly a player to keep your eye on in the back half of your drafts.
Round 12
|133
|Team Mike
|QB Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|Prev: 133
|134
|Team Tyler
|WR Marvin Jones Jr. (JAX)
|150
|135
|Team Matt
|RB Kenneth Gainwell (PHI)
|192
|136
|Team Bijan
|RB Brian Robinson Jr. (WSH)
|ND
|137
|Team Cory
|49ers D/ST
|125
|138
|Team Ethan
|K Tyler Bass (BUF)
|169
|139
|Team DePrisco
|QB Derek Carr (LV)
|144
|140
|Team Byrum
|Saints D/ST
|128
|141
|Team Cadeaux
|TE Hunter Henry (NE)
|118
|142
|Team Skloff
|RB Isiah Pacheco (KC)
|ND
|143
|Team Todd
|Buccaneers D/ST
|142
|144
|Team Weyrich
|WR DJ Chark Jr. (DET)
|176
Analysis: This is where the draft gets a little dry, as the picks typically feature defenses, backup quarterbacks and a few fliers on running backs with a shot at significant playing time if their respective starters go down for any reason.
Round 13
|145
|Team Weyrich
|WR Nico Collins (HOU)
|Prev: 159
|146
|Team Todd
|RB Raheem Mostert (MIA)
|126
|147
|Team Skloff
|Browns D/ST
|129
|148
|Team Cadeaux
|RB Alexander Mattison (MIN)
|172
|149
|Team Byrum
|WR Jalen Tolbert (DAL)
|149
|150
|Team DePrisco
|K Justin Tucker (BAL)
|161
|151
|Team Ethan
|Packers D/ST
|139
|152
|Team Cory
|QB Trevor Lawrence (JAX)
|146
|153
|Team Bijan
|WR Joshua Palmer (LAC)
|155
|154
|Team Matt
|WR George Pickens (PIT)
|171
|155
|Team Tyler
|Patriots D/ST
|ND
|156
|Team Mike
|RB Tyler Allgeier (ATL)
|ND
Analysis: George Pickens wasn't the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 draft, but he might be the most talented. He's also on a Steelers team famous for drafting and developing wide receivers, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Pickens produces more than one of Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.
Round 14
|157
|Team Mike
|WR Romeo Doubs (GB)
|Prev: ND
|158
|Team Tyler
|WR Michael Gallup (DAL)
|168
|159
|Team Matt
|WR Isaiah McKenzie (BUF)
|ND
|160
|Team Bijan
|K Evan McPherson (CIN)
|157
|161
|Team Cory
|K Matt Gay (LAR)
|165
|162
|Team Ethan
|WR Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG)
|ND
|163
|Team DePrisco
|RB Jamaal Williams (DET)
|179
|164
|Team Byrum
|RB Ronald Jones II (KC)
|104
|165
|Team Cadeaux
|Chargers D/ST
|ND
|166
|Team Skloff
|K Graham Gano (NYG)
|151
|167
|Team Todd
|WR Robbie Anderson (CAR)
|121
|168
|Team Weyrich
|TE David Njoku (CLE)
|135
Analysis: Another potential late-round steal: Browns tight end, David Njoku. The former first-round pick has all the tools, but he's yet to put together a regular season worthy of his talents. As Deshaun Watson sits the first 11 games of the season, Jacoby Brissett could prove to be a friend to Njoku thanks to the QB's tendency to target tight ends.
Round 15
|169
|Team Weyrich
|Commanders D/ST
|Prev: 178
|170
|Team Todd
|RB Rex Burkhead (HOU)
|166
|171
|Team Skloff
|WR Alec Pierce (IND)
|184
|172
|Team Cadeaux
|K Brandon McManus (DEN)
|174
|173
|Team Byrum
|K Harrison Butker (KC)
|164
|174
|Team DePrisco
|WR Christian Watson (GB)
|138
|175
|Team Ethan
|WR Jameson Williams (DET)
|152
|176
|Team Cory
|TE Logan Thomas (WSH)
|153
|177
|Team Bijan
|RB Mark Ingram II (NO)
|ND
|178
|Team Matt
|Colts D/ST
|145
|179
|Team Tyler
|K Daniel Carlson (LV)
|167
|180
|Team Mike
|RB Zamir White (LV)
|180
Analysis: Speaking of great tight end picks, Team Cory picking up Logan Thomas at No. 176 could prove to be a stroke of genius as well. Quarterback Carson Wentz loves big-bodied pass-catchers, especially those who can get open in the middle of the field. ACL rehab kept Thomas out of camp for most of the summer but as the two build chemistry on the field, fantasy owners might not be able to ignore the production.
Round 16
|181
|Team Mike
|K Nick Folk (NE)
|Prev: ND
|182
|Team Tyler
|QB Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)
|156
|183
|Team Matt
|K Matt Prater (ARI)
|183
|184
|Team Bijan
|WR Van Jefferson (LAR)
|187
|185
|Team Cory
|TE Isaiah Likely (BAL)
|ND
|186
|Team Ethan
|WR Kenny Golladay (NYG)
|123
|187
|Team DePrisco
|WR DeVante Parker (NE)
|154
|188
|Team Byrum
|QB Justin Fields (CHI)
|ND
|189
|Team Cadeaux
|RB D'Onta Foreman (CAR)
|ND
|190
|Team Skloff
|QB Zach Wilson (NYJ)
|ND
|191
|Team Todd
|K Robbie Gould (SF)
|ND
|192
|Team Weyrich
|K Jake Elliott (PHI)
|190
Analysis: Not much to see here, but what a fall for Kenny Golladay. He's gone from being a steady WR2 and even a low-end WR1, but after a disastrous 2021 season, he's the second-to-last wide receiver drafted in this mock.