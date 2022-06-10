2022 DCPS Grads to Get Free Tickets to Something in the Water Festival

D.C. Public Schools is giving the Class of 2022 free passes to next weekend's Something in the Water festival. The art, music and cultural festival will be hosted by Pharrell Williams on Independence Avenue SW June 17-19.

In an email to DCPS families Friday, DCPS wrote that in partnership with the XQ Institute, a nonprofit that creates programs to improve high school education, that each student will receive one free pass to the festival. The three-day festival will have performances from Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, SZA and many more, as well as a pop-up church.

“Graduation season is all about celebrating our student’s accomplishments, and we thank DC + XQ for this special opportunity for our graduates!” the letter read.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The announcement comes on the last day of school for DCPS's senior students, according to the DCPS Twitter. The event is brought to D.C. by Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC.

At a press conference in April, the mayor announced the event is a part of D.C.'s economic recovery from COVID-19 as well as a way to celebrate Juneteenth. Pharrell helped advocate for Juneteenth becoming a holiday in his home state of Virginia in 2020.

.@Pharrell has a special message for all DC public high school seniors: XQ and the @sitw family are gifting every DC public high school senior one free pass to #SITWfest!



Congrats DC Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/xYNPuFC4zp — XQ (@XQAmerica) June 10, 2022

In order to receive tickets to the festival, students need to complete all school requirements and must claim their tickets by Thursday, June 16.

Road closures for the festival will begin on Monday, June 13.