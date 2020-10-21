2020 WALK TO END HIV

Event Location-Virtual

You can choose to complete the race wherever you would like. You can walk, run, use a treadmill, or participate in another race. The beauty of a virtual 5K race is that you can run the race at your pace wherever you choose. Share your pictures, your 5K time and more on social media with #walktoendhiv. Scroll down for more info or register here.

General Info

Held for the past 34 years, the Walk & 5K to End HIV is Whitman-Walker Health’s signature fundraiser that calls on thousands of Washington, DC area residents to lace up their shoes and walk or run to support WWH’s mission of providing dependable, high-quality, comprehensive and accessible health care to those infected or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

If you are a registered participant, it’s never too early or too late to secure donations in support of the Walk & 5K to End HIV! Donors can contribute online through December 31, 2020.

Supporter checks should be made payable to ‘Whitman-Walker Foundation’.

To guarantee proper attribution, the walker/runner name should be noted on the check’s memo line along with "WTEH".

Checks should be sent to Whitman-Walker Health WTEH, 1377 R Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20009. Please do not send cash by mail. All donations are tax-deductible.

Fees

Virtual Registration: Free *Receive a 2020 Walk & 5k T-shirt with a $25 donation