PHOTOS: White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House. First lady Melania Trump received the official 2019 White House Christmas tree late last month after the Douglas Fir traveled from Pennsylvania. That tree is now serving as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White House, with decorations and other trees spread throughout the White House.
Christmas decorations are on display in the East Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
Christmas decorations are on display in the Grand Foyer at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
A miniature Golden Gate Bridge stands next to a Ginger Bread White House in the State Dining Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
A miniature Golden Gate Bridge and St. Louis Gateway Arch stand next to a Ginger Bread White House in the State Dining Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
A small decorated Christmas tree stands in the Red Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas tree is blossoming with handmade paper flowers that pays homage to the distinctive floral emblem of each state and territory, on display inside the Blue Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
A small decorated Christmas tree stands in the middle of the Green Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
A portrait of former first lady Laura Bush is seen decorated at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
The East Colonnade is decorated for Christmas at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.
Playing cards are used for a gaming theme in the Red Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread.