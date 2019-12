2019 Photos: Check Out the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo at the Washington Convention Center

59 photos 1/59 NBC4 D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed off her hula hooping skills. 2/59 Getting fit in the Zumba Zone. 3/59 Doreen Gentzler reunites with dear friends Sandy and Steve Tomasello. 4/59 The National Law Enforcement Museum offers discounted admission. 5/59 Therapy dog Pepper hangs out at the GW Health Village. 6/59 Talking about healthy relationships with Spread Love DC. 7/59 Meet the Peacock mascot! 8/59 TODAY Show guide-dog-in-training Sunny 9/59 Mindfulness with Community Connections 10/59 Creedence is available for adoption from the Humane Rescue Alliance. 11/59 Jim Handly meets a 96-year-old fan. 12/59 A DC United fan meets goalie Bill Hamid. 13/59 We're not sure what these costumes are about. 14/59 Doreen moderates a fascinating panel about DNA. 15/59 There are a lot of mascots at the expo. 16/59 Doreen and Eun Yang meet their fans. 17/59 Feeling the burn! 18/59 Fidos for Freedom 19/59 Trying out the golf swing. 20/59 News4 General Manager Jackie Bradford hangs with the Racing Presidents. 21/59 Julie Carey, Doreen Gentzler and Eun Yang 22/59 A young girl in a standoff with another mascot. 23/59 Molette Green with the peacock 24/59 The Washington Nationals' Racing Presidents give the expo the thumbs up. 25/59 Selfie sticks come in handy at the expo. 26/59 Sherree Burruss, Aaron Gilchrist and Tracee Wilkins 27/59 Shomari Stone poses with a fan. 28/59 Photo op with Teddy! 29/59 Cooking (and eating) healthy with Wegman's. 30/59 Yoga all weekend long at the expo. 31/59 Telemundo44 main stage selfie with Joseph Martínez, Moises Linares and boxer Chuy Almada. 32/59 33/59 34/59 News4's Social Media Producer and main stage host Brittany Johnson moderated a "Building a Healthier Community with Broccoli City" panel. 35/59 Eun Yang loves the kids. 36/59 37/59 38/59 39/59 The Ellen Show cash grab offered attendees a chance to win a free trip! 40/59 41/59 42/59 43/59 44/59 45/59 46/59 Erika Gonzalez and Aimee Cho. 47/59 TODAY Show guide-dog-in-training Sunny Working 4 You with our News4 crew. 48/59 The free ice scrapers we gave away during our "What's up With the Weather" Storm Team4 panel sold out faster than lightning. 49/59 50/59 Pickleball squad. 51/59 Jodie Fleischer with former Redskins player Santana Moss. 52/59 Jodie Fleischer and local NBC "The Voice" contestants Mike Parker, Rayshun Lamarr and Funsho. 53/59 Brittany Johnson moderated an inspiring "NFL In The Community" panel with former Redskins players Santana Moss and Brian Mitchell, and former Ravens player Matt Lawrence. 54/59 Doreen Gentzler and Moises Linares with Salvadoran soccer legend Mauricio Cienfuegos 55/59 56/59 NBC4 Our Health & Fitness Expo is fun for all ages. 57/59 NBC4 Strike a pose, and say cheese! 58/59 NBC4 Melissa Mollet cooked up a healthy meal with HoneyFlower Foods at our cooking stage. 59/59 NBC4

More Photo Galleries