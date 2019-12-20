20 Years in 2016 Slaying of Virginia Teacher’s Assistant

The man who took the gun to the scene of the murder of a Virginia teacher's aide was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tarreece John Sampson, 24, was found shot in the 6000 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County about 2:20 a.m. May 20, 2016. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Detectives believe Sampson found Tre'Sur Hawkins and Charles Benson, both of Washington, D.C., breaking into cars in the area. Sampson was just returning home after a night out when he confronted the robbers, police said.

Benson handed the gun to Hawkins who pulled the trigger, police said.

"I don't know a person could let anybody, anybody, lie on the ground with a wound and be bleeding and you leave them there," Sampson's mother said at the sentencing hearing. "I don't understand."

Sampson's grandmother ended her testimony telling Benson she'd forgiven him and prayed he'd repent.

Benson told the victim's family, "I wish I could trade my life for his. I ask for everyone again to forgive me.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced in February. Prosecutors will seek a life sentence.

Sampson worked as teacher's assistant at Fort Hunt Elementary School for Fairfax County Public Schools.

He had been offered a job as a special education teacher not long before his death.

He hoped to one day be a principal.