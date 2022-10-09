Morgan State University

20-Year-Old Shot at Party on Morgan State Campus: Police

The shooting happened at an unsanctioned homecoming "after party," according to police

By The Associated Press

morgan state university 091119

A 20-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot at a party on Morgan State University's campus, Baltimore police said.

Police officers found the wounded man after responding to a report of gunfire on Saturday night. Medics took him to a hospital.

A police department news release says the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming "after party.”

Police didn't immediately identify any suspects in the shooting.

A Morgan State spokesperson told WJZ-TV that the wounded man isn't enrolled as a student at the university.

