20-Year-Old Scholarship Student Gunned Down by Stranger Outside Temple Hills Tattoo Parlor

A devoted family is mourning the loss of a 20-year-old college student and athlete who was shot and killed by a stranger outside a Temple Hills tattoo parlor on March 18.

Dorian Hurd was killed just before 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

“A student athlete, he was about his family, about becoming great in life,” his father, also named Dorian Hurd, said.

According to charging documents, Hurd stepped outside the parlor and was walking down the sidewalk when he passed the gunman. Without notice, the gunman turned around and fired several shots at Hurd.

The gunman then allegedly took off across the street and tried to dump the gun.

The suspect in this case, 29-year-old Tevin Ream, was arrested and charged with first and second degree murder, among others, according to a press release from Prince George’s County Police. He also has a list of previous weapons charges.

Ream was in court Monday and is being held in jail without bond. His next court date is set for April.

We are very sad to share the passing of Dorian Hurd (Blake 2019). Dorian Hurd was a key member of the 2019 Boys Basketball division title team. More importantly, he was friendly and always had a smile on his face. Please think of his family & friends at this time. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4gloVn0TfI — Blake Athletics (@BlakeAthletics) March 19, 2021

“This man should never have shared the same air space as anybody let alone my child,” Tara Faunteroy, Hurd’s mother, said.

According to charging documents, the suspect waived his Miranda rights after his arrest, but requested an attorney after police said the shooting was caught on video.

“For the life of me, I can't understand how somebody with the rap sheet and the life this person was living, how he would be able to even be around not just my son but in the community,” Hurd’s father said. “He had charges in Virginia, he has charges in Maryland, how is this person on the street? How is this person able to gun down not only our family member, but just an innocent person?”

Family and friends gathered outside Hurd’s Laurel home Monday to tell News4 that he was on a full basketball scholarship to the University of the District of Columbia. A graduate of Blake High School, Hurd stood 6 feet and 7 inches tall, with a baby face and a big heart.

His mother said he went to get a tattoo in Temple Hills and was on his phone in a college Zoom class when he stepped outside the parlor.

Hurd's family runs a football camp for kids. They give back to their area, but said the community they love has let them down.

“We give back. We live here. We give back and they failed us,” Faunteroy said.

To donate to Hurd's family, a GoFundMe page is available here.