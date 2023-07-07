Maryland

20-year-old man dies after fireworks accident in Charles County

Friends were setting off fireworks at a home on Bannister Circle in Waldorf when the accident occurred

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A home fireworks display turned deadly in Charles County, Maryland.

A 20-year-old man suffered hand and chest injuries when a firework went off in a mortar tube in Waldorf Wednesday night, the fire marshal's office said. A group of friends were setting off fireworks behind a home on Bannister Circle about 9 p.m.

The man later died at a hospital, authorities said. Police haven't named him.

"The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCharles Countyfireworks
