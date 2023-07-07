20-year-old man dies after fireworks accident in Charles County

A home fireworks display turned deadly in Charles County, Maryland.

A 20-year-old man suffered hand and chest injuries when a firework went off in a mortar tube in Waldorf Wednesday night, the fire marshal's office said. A group of friends were setting off fireworks behind a home on Bannister Circle about 9 p.m.

The man later died at a hospital, authorities said. Police haven't named him.

"The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.