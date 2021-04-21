Charles County

2-Year-Old Killed, Infant and 2 Adults Hurt in Waldorf Crash

Rahssan Johnson was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead after the crash on Route 5 on Tuesday afternoon

By NBC Washington Staff

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A 2-year-old boy was killed and an infant and two adults were hurt in a “nearly head-on” crash Tuesday in Waldorf, police say. 

Rahssan Johnson was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead after the crash on Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) near Pika Road, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The toddler’s mother and 2-month-old brother were taken to hospitals for injuries. The infant was flown to Children’s National Hospital via helicopter. A second driver also was hurt and was taken to a hospital. Information on the extent of the injuries of the wounded was not released. 

Local

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 3 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 21

DCPS 4 hours ago

DC's Woodrow Wilson High May Be Renamed for Playwright August Wilson

Johnson’s mother, a 21-year-old, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that crashed with a 2018 Ford F-250 truck. State troopers responded at about 2:30 p.m. 

The cause of the deadly crash is still unknown and an investigation is underway. Police said they were investigating any role the children’s car seats may have played. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 301-392-1231.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Charles CountyWaldorffatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us