2-Year-Old Killed, Infant and 2 Adults Hurt in Waldorf Crash

A 2-year-old boy was killed and an infant and two adults were hurt in a “nearly head-on” crash Tuesday in Waldorf, police say.

Rahssan Johnson was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead after the crash on Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) near Pika Road, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

The toddler’s mother and 2-month-old brother were taken to hospitals for injuries. The infant was flown to Children’s National Hospital via helicopter. A second driver also was hurt and was taken to a hospital. Information on the extent of the injuries of the wounded was not released.

Johnson’s mother, a 21-year-old, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that crashed with a 2018 Ford F-250 truck. State troopers responded at about 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the deadly crash is still unknown and an investigation is underway. Police said they were investigating any role the children’s car seats may have played.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 301-392-1231.

