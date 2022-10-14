southwest dc

2-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Found Unconscious Outside DC Building

There are still many questions about what may have happened to the toddler, but a police report indicates he may have been physically abused

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unconscious Thursday night outside a Washington, D.C. apartment building. Police are investigating whether the child may have been physically abused.

The toddler was found outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic St. SW. Just after 9 p.m., someone called 911 to say that the little boy was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest outside the apartment complex and that there was a passerby performing CPR.

Engine 33 and Medic 33 were dispatched from down the street to help. According to sources familiar with the investigation, when those first responders arrived, they found the child in cardiac arrest and took over performing CPR. They also found bruising on his body.

At this point, no arrests have been made, but a police report indicates that the child may have been physically abused.

D.C. police said they do know the identity of the child, and investigators have been in touch with the child's parent or guardian.

The investigation continues into what may have happened to the toddler.

