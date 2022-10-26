Southeast DC

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

The incident is currently classified as a physical abuse allegation

By NBC Washington Staff

DC police car
NBC Washington

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say.

Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police.

The child was taken to a hospital. His current condition remains unknown.

The incident is currently classified as a physical abuse allegation, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area.

No arrests have been made. The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

