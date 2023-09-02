Northwest DC

2 women killed, teen girl hurt in shooting in Northwest DC: Police

The teenager is in critical but stable condition

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

Two women are dead, and a teenage girl is seriously hurt after a shooting late Friday in Northwest D.C., police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 7th Street NW just before midnight, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. They found the two women and the teenage girl with gunshot wounds in the building’s parking lot.

They were all taken to a hospital. The women were pronounced dead, and the teenager is in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, there were over 80 evidence markers on the street.

People who live in this area told News4 they heard lots of gunfire in rapid succession when the shooting happened.

Police are working to establish a suspect.

The shooting happened the day D.C. police were set to ramp-up enforcement of the youth curfew. The curfew is in place from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

