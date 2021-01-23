2 Women Found Shot to Death in Maryland Townhome

Two Charles County, Maryland, women were shot and killed in their townhome on Thursday.

Detectives said they do not believe that it is a random case and are treating it as a double homicide. They have identified the victims as Kandeon Meisha Niravanh, 24, and Genesis Garrett, 22.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to the report of the sound of gunshots in Waldorf at 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found the townhome door wide open. Inside, the officers found both victims with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that neighbors heard gunshots 30 minutes prior to calling 911.

Neighbors are “nervous, shocked and sad,” according to a woman who wished to be unidentified.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of as much as $5,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.