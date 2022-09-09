2 Women Dead, RV Driver Charged After Crash on I-66 in Virginia

A second person has died and the driver of an RV has been charged after the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, Thursday evening, authorities say.

Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was behind the wheel of a Winnebago RV on eastbound I-66 when it crashed into a tractor-trailer going eastbound near mile marker 16 before 8:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said.

The impact caused the RV to run off the road, through the guardrail, down an embankment and into several trees, police said.

Two passengers in the RV, 39-year-old Lenisha T. Simon and 24-year-old Brenda M. Oyervides, both from Houston, died at the scene, authorities said.

A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who was a passenger in the RV suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Inyang suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was charged with reckless driving and for driving without a valid operator's license, state police said Friday.

Medics took four other passengers with minor injuries to Warren Memorial Hospital.

Inyang was the only person in the RV wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center.

The crash remains under investigation.