Virginia

2 Virginia McDonald’s Employees Shot After Drive-Through Altercation: Police

By Associated Press

Police in central Virginia are searching for a man who they say shot two workers in a McDonald's restaurant.

Lynchburg police say the incident Friday night began as an altercation in the drive-through window.

Police said in a news release Saturday morning that Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke was a customer.

Local

Virginia 25 mins ago

Gym Class Without the Gym? In Northern Virginia, It’s Catching On

Virginia 3 hours ago

Arlington National Cemetery Increases Security After US Airstrike on Iranian General

The news release says after the altercation began, Overstreet parked his vehicle, entered the restaurant and shot two workers.

He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. An investigation was ongoing.

Overstreet's vehicle is a red Mazda SUV.

This article tagged under:

Virginiacrime
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us