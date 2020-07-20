Crime and Courts

2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC, Police Say

By NBC Washington Staff

Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C. early Monday.

D.C. Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW about 5:20 a.m. and found two victims.

One teenage boy had been grazed with a bullet. Another had been shot, police say. Both were conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Police roped off part of the block during the investigation. Two bicycles were seen on the ground in the crime scene area.

No description or information was given about a possible suspect or motive.

The violence erupted about 12 hours after another shooting in Columbia Heights, where one man was killed and several people were injured.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

