2 Teens Killed in Hagerstown Crash With Tractor-Trailer

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old died and a third person is hurt after a crash Thursday on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities say.

Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims, Maryland State Police said.

A third person was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland with serious injuries. His age was not released.

According to an initial investigation, Josenhans was driving a black Lexus sedan and merged onto northbound I-81 at Route 40 East “at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement. The car crashed into the passenger portion of a tractor-trailer.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m. Josenhans and Knode, who was in the right rear passenger seat, were pronounced dead. The third person, who was in the front passenger seat, was rushed to a hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

An investigation into the cause of the crash and any contributing factors is ongoing.

