fatal crash

2 Teens Killed in Hagerstown Crash With Tractor-Trailer

Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims of the crash on I-81, Maryland State Police said

By Andrea Swalec

police lights generic night
Getty Images

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old died and a third person is hurt after a crash Thursday on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities say. 

Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims, Maryland State Police said. 

A third person was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland with serious injuries. His age was not released.

According to an initial investigation, Josenhans was driving a black Lexus sedan and merged onto northbound I-81 at Route 40 East “at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement. The car crashed into the passenger portion of a tractor-trailer.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m. Josenhans and Knode, who was in the right rear passenger seat, were pronounced dead. The third person, who was in the front passenger seat, was rushed to a hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation into the cause of the crash and any contributing factors is ongoing.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

clear the shelters 2 hours ago

Clear the Shelters: Find a Furry Friend at Adoption Events This Weekend in the DC Area

in the community 4 hours ago

How You Can Help the ‘Shoe the Love' Fundraiser Supporting Oxon Hill Students

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

fatal crashHagerstownWASHINGTON COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us