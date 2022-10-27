Crime and Courts

2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police

The shooting victims were found near Missouri Avenue and 14th Street NW and the 2100 block of Alabama Ave. SE, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said.

Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue and 14th Street.

Police found a teenager and an adult seriously injured. They were both taken to a hospital, police said.

Hours earlier, about 6:30 p.m., authorities found a man in his 20s and an older teen shot in the 2100 block of Alabama Ave. SE, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Both were conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

As of Oct. 13, 82 children under the age of 18 had been shot in the District this year. That’s nearly double the number from the same period in 2021.

