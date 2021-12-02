2 Teens Face 98 Charges in String of Armed Robberies, Kidnappings in NW DC: Police

Two 19-year-old men face almost 100 charges in connection to a string of armed robberies and kidnappings that took place in Northwest D.C. in the fall of 2020, including targeting nine victims on Halloween.

Mekhil Truesdale and William Bell, both from Washington, D.C., are accused of robbing at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1 of last year, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Three of the victims were kidnapped and forced into cars before or after they were robbed, the release said. The suspects also allegedly used apps like Venmo and Cash app to send money from the victims to themselves and a third suspect, Jada Winder, also 19, prosecutors said.

Truesdale and Bell are accused of committing at least four robberies involving a total of nine victims during a stretch of roughly four hours on the night of Oct. 31, 2020 near the Tenleytown, Dupont Circle and Georgetown neighborhoods.

The crimes were reported at Fort Reno Park, the 3100 block of P Street NW, the 1400 block of 22d Street NW, and the 2400 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW, prosecutors said.

Bell and Truesdale were indicted last month on 98 counts related to conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, armed robbery, armed kidnapping, assault with intent to rob, assault with a dangerous weapon and other fraud offenses.

Winder was charged with two counts of felony fraud and two counts of receiving stolen property.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Bell Tuesday in San Luis Obispo California.

Truesdale was apprehended on Nov. 5 in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., following a foot chase, the release said. Winder was detained in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Nov. 24.

Bell, Truesdale and Winder are scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 10.