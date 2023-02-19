2 Teens, 1 Woman Hurt in Southeast DC Shootings: Police

Three people, including two teenagers, were shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday.

The first victim, a teenage girl, was shot at 3:47 p.m. on the 4600 block of Benning Road SE. Her exact age and condition were not provided. It is not known if she was taken to a hospital.

Authorities responded to a second shooting in the 100 block of Wayne Place SE just before 7 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.

The third victim, a male teenager, was found shot at around 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street SE. He was also taken to the hospital.

Police said they are still investigating what led to the gunfire in each situation and did not release information about suspects or motives.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.