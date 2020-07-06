2 Suspects in Fatal Shooting, Robbery at Virginia Denny's Face New Charges

A grand jury indicted two suspects on 170 charges in the armed robbery of a Denny's in Manassas, Virginia, in which a father of two died and another bystander was shot.

Jordan Lee Anderson, 22, and Ryan Thomas Walker, 23, are accused of robbing a Denny's at 8201 Sudley Road about 2:25 a.m. Dec. 26 and shooting two men, one fatally.

Anderson brandished a handgun as the duo told the 23 patrons and employees inside the restaurant to get on the ground, police said. The robbers demanded cell phones, wallets and money.

On the way out, Anderson shot a 34-year-old man who was cooperating with their demands, police said. That man survived.

Delivery driver and father of two Yusef Ozgur unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited the restaurant, police say. Walker struck Ozgur in the head with a baton, then Anderson allegedly shot him, police said.

Ozgur died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. He had come to the Denny's to pick up a to-go order.

Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a father of two who was killed during an armed robbery at a Northern Virginia Denny's. News4's Derrick Ward reports the Turkish community in the region is mourning.

Officers received more than 100 tips in the case and collected forensic evidence to find the suspects, police said.

Both suspects are charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of armed statutory burglary, 19 counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit, 12 counts of robbery, seven counts of attempted robbery and 42 counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The FBI connected the duo to three other robberies at a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in Northern Virginia.